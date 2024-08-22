Concord Theatricals Acquires Rights to Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stage licensing rights to Paula Vogel's 2024 Tony Award-nominated Mother Play for its Samuel French imprint. Mother Play is the first work of Vogel's in nearly five decades to be represented for licensing by Concord Theatricals.

“I am delighted that Mother Play (A play in five evictions) has found a licensing home at Concord Theatricals and Samuel French,” said Vogel. “I am eager to work with this incredible team to find theatrical homes around the world for this play about mothers and children: we are never too old to forgive – or to laugh – about our shared past.”

“We are deeply honored that Paula has chosen us to represent Mother Play,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “She is undoubtedly one of the most daring, honest, thoughtful, and influential playwrights whom we are fortunate to have working in theatre. We've loved her work for decades, and Mother Play made us laugh, gasp, and weep on Broadway. We're sure audiences worldwide will feel the same.”

Told over 40 years and across five evictions, Mother Play begins in 1962 in the suburbs of D.C. as matriarch Phyllis, a newly single working mother, is moving into a new apartment with her teenage children, Carl and Martha. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce and deep tenderness, this beautiful roller coaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.

Mother Play opened at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway on April 25 for a limited run through June 16. Directed by Tina Landau, and starring celebrated actors Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons, Mother Play received four 2024 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play.

Mother Play marks Vogel's third visit to Broadway in an illustrious career as both a playwright and a teacher. As a writer, Vogel has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, been honored with three Tony Award nominations, and has been inducted in the American Theatre Hall of Fame and received the Dramatists Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, amongst many other accolades. She founded and ran the playwriting program at Brown University and was the chair of the playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama. Vogel has played a pivotal role in the careers of generations of beloved contemporary authors – many of whom are also represented in the Concord Theatricals catalog.

For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformMotherPlay.