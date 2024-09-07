Paul Anka Says Musical Based on His Life is Still in the Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to the Canadian Press, Paul Anka says his bio-musical is beginning to gain traction. The Canadian singer has been working on the show for the last 15 years.

Anka says it would be a “Jersey Boys”-style musical and two different actors would play teenage and adult Anka. The musical would follow his rise from teen pop idol, to working as a songwriter on Frank Sinatra's "My Way," through his solo career.

Anka is currently promoting his documentary "Paul Anka: His Way," which opens at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.

With well over 500 songs to his credit, the most memorable being “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “My Way” and the famous theme from “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” Paul is the only artist in history to have a song in the Billboard Top 100 during seven separate decades.

Read the full article here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff