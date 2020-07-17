Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby Girl, Cecily Philips

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell announced that they were expecting their first child, and now the Broadway baby has arrived! According to People, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Cecily Philips Donnell, earlier this week.

They told People: "We are absolutely head over heels in love with Cecily, and parenthood is already the most insane and beautiful thing in existence. Now please excuse us as we drop off the face of the planet for a little while to keep this little peanut happy and healthy, cause she's gonna change the world."

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy family!

Murin's stage credits include: Broadway/national tour: Frozen (Anna), Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alum of the Syracuse University Drama Department.

Donnell's stage credits include: Broadway: Violet, Anything Goes, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Follies, Meet Me in St. Louis, Almost Heaven. National Tour: Wicked , MAMMA MIA!. Regional: Johnny Baseball (American Repertory), Me, Myself, and I (McCarter Theater), Pride & Prejudice (Eastman Theatre), Working: The Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof, High School Musical, Mame, Meet Me in St. Louis (MUNY), Jesus Christ Superstar (North Shore Music Theatre), 1776 (Stages St. Louis).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

