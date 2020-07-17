Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Baby Girl, Cecily Philips
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell announced that they were expecting their first child, and now the Broadway baby has arrived! According to People, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Cecily Philips Donnell, earlier this week.
They told People: "We are absolutely head over heels in love with Cecily, and parenthood is already the most insane and beautiful thing in existence. Now please excuse us as we drop off the face of the planet for a little while to keep this little peanut happy and healthy, cause she's gonna change the world."
BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy family!
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Daughter Cecily Philips: 'She's Gonna Change the World'a?? https://t.co/XZnfoQw5VJ- People (@people) July 17, 2020
Murin's stage credits include: Broadway/national tour: Frozen (Anna), Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alum of the Syracuse University Drama Department.
Donnell's stage credits include: Broadway: Violet, Anything Goes, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: Follies, Meet Me in St. Louis, Almost Heaven. National Tour: Wicked , MAMMA MIA!. Regional: Johnny Baseball (American Repertory), Me, Myself, and I (McCarter Theater), Pride & Prejudice (Eastman Theatre), Working: The Musical (Asolo Repertory Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof, High School Musical, Mame, Meet Me in St. Louis (MUNY), Jesus Christ Superstar (North Shore Music Theatre), 1776 (Stages St. Louis).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, due to popular demand Audra McDonald's live concert is now available for on deman...
Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed...
Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'C...
MAMMA MIA! Opens Production in Japan With Safety Measures in Place
MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama, Japan yesterday, 14 July 2020....
New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021
New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the sp...