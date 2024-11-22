Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto & More Join Murder Mystery Series THE ARTIST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Network has revealed that Broadway icon Patti LuPone, along with Hank Azaria, Zachary Quinto, and Clark Gregg have been cast in its new limited original series, “The Artist.” They join previously announced stars Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, and Danny Huston, making for an unofficial Evita reunion for Patinkin and LuPone.

In the twilight of the Gilded Age, an ensemble of the era's celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit meet at the home of an eccentric and failing tycoon and his wife which ends in his untimely demise. A compelling murder mystery, this work of historical fiction will have you guessing until the final credits roll.

Created, executive produced, written and directed by filmmaker and founder of The Network, Aram Rappaport, the limited series is currently in production on location in Connecticut. The seven-episode series will premiere in March 2025.

Joining Rappaport as producer of "The Artist" is his longtime collaborator, industry veteran Hilary Shor ("Children of Men," "The Paperboy"). Rappaport and Shor have partnered to create original content for the rapidly growing platform, The Network. Launched in May 2024, The Network is the only free premium streaming platform in the U.S. It is available on all devices across Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, X1, Xumo, and Web.

Patti LuPone is currently starring on Broadway opposite Mia Farrow in Jen Silverman’s comedy The Roommate, directed by Jack O’Brien and can be seen in the Marvel series Agatha All Along on Disney+.

She is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita.

Hank Azaria is a six-time Emmy Award winner, Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and Tony Award nominee. Most recently, he starred in Apple TV’s HELLO TOMORROW! opposite Billy Crudup and in HBO’s THE IDOL, alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. In February 2025, Azaria will return to the Broadway stage to star in the comedy show ALL IN, alongside Lin Manuel-Miranda and Tim Meadows.

Zachary Quinto can currently be seen starring as Dr. Oliver Wolf in the highly anticipated series BRILLIANT MINDS for NBC via Berlanti Productions. His character is based on the renowned Doctor Oliver Saks. This winter, Quinto will return to Broadway in Cult of Love alongside Shailene Woodley and Barbie Ferreira, among others. Previews begin this month, and the show opens in December.

Clark Gregg began his acting career as a founding member and former artistic director of the Atlantic Theater Company in New York. He has acted in many of the company’s productions, including “Boys’ Life” at Lincoln Center, “Mojo,” “The Night Heron,” “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” and “Happy Hour,” by Ethan Coen. He also appeared in the original Broadway production of “A Few Good Men,” by Aaron Sorkin.