Patrick Wilson Shares THE FULL MONTY Mishaps, Chats with Andrea Martin & More on Seth Rudetsky's STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stars In The House continued last night (8pm) with Patrick Wilson!

Wilson shared what he's doing to stay healthy and connected during this time of social distancing, sang songs from Starlight Express, Les Miserables, and The Full Monty, and chatted with special guess John Jellison; Andrea Martin, who Wilson shared the stage with in Oklahoma!; and Jason Danieley his co-star from The Full Monty.

Another special guest, Christopher Sieber, also popped onto the screen to make an appearance early in the episode!

Before singing his first song, Starlight Express, Wilson shared how he made his song selections:

"What I thought I would do, is I would do a couple of songs from shows from auditions that I bombed. Totally bombed. because I never got the job."

When Wilson's former The Full Monty co-star Jason Danieley came on to the screen, they shared a story about an on stage mishap during the run of the show.

Danieley said, "During the finale, we would be taking off various parts of our 'uniforms' and they were down to our g-strings..."

"We noticed that the lights had already screwed up, like one cue ahead." Patrick jumped in.

"You could feel it on your back, you're walking upstage and there's absolutely nothing but just a little red g-string going right past... you know... there... you can feel the heat on your back, you could feel it getting hotter and hotter and brighter and brighter. It just didn't feel right. And we turned around, and we were two cues ahead, we were far enough ahead to go to the curtain call cue, which was the brightest lighting cue in the entire show."

Seth chimed in with, "So you're saying that when you were fully nude, instead of blinding the audience, the cue was the next cue, which was full lights on your junk."

"All lights on it, yeah." Patrick confirmed.

Click HERE to watch Patrick Wilson's episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Patrick Wilson is a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor of the stage and screen and has tackled lead roles in major Broadway musicals, as well as starring in big-budget blockbusters. Most recently, he has been seen in A Kind of Murder and The Founder, and co-stars in the 2018 DC film, Aquaman, opposite Jason Momoa in the title role. In 2015, he starred as Lou Solverson in the TV series Fargo, earning Critics' Choice, Gold Derby, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Limited Series. Select theater credits: Broadway: All My Sons, Barefoot in the Park, Oklahoma! (Tony nomination), The Full Monty (Tony nomination), The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm (Drama League Award). Off-Broadway: Bright Lights, Big City (Drama League Award, Drama Desk nomination). Concert: Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall). Select television credits include: Fargo, Girls (Critics' Choice and Gold Derby nominations), A Gifted Man, Angels in America (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations). Select film credits include: The Hollow Point,Bone Tomahawk, Zipper, Home Sweet Hell, Matters of the Heart, Jack Strong, Big Stone Gap, Stretch, Space Station 76,Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious, Prometheus, Young Adult, The Ledge, Morning Glory, The Switch, The A-Team, Barry Munday, Watchmen, Life in Flight, Passengers, Lakeview Terrace, Purple Violets, Brothers Three: An American Gothic,Little Children, Running with Scissors, Hard Candy, The Phantom of the Opera, The Alamo, and My Sister's Wedding.





