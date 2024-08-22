Patrick Page Will Develop ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Into a Book

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patrick Page has just announced that he will develop his hit one-man show, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, into a book! It will be published by Larry Hughes at Simon & Schuster and will hit shelves in spring 2026.

The play, based on the villains of William Shakespeare, is getting ready to embark on select city engagements throughout the country, starting at The Guthrie Theater. Performances will run October 12 – November 17, 2024.

The play concluded its off-Broadway run in spring 2024 following multiple extensions.

With this tour de force show, Patrick Page turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.