Park Avenue Armory Reschedules AFTERWARDSNESS After Members of the Company Test Positive For COVID-19

Park Avenue Armory has announced that its production of Afterwardsness has been rescheduled.

During safety testing that Park Avenue Armory required for all performers, crew, and staff before they arrive on-site, members of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company tested positive for COVID-19. The affected performers are feeling well, but The Armory is rescheduling the presentation of Afterwardsness to a date this spring to be announced shortly.

All ticket holders will immediately receive a full refund to their original method of payment and will be given early access to rebook tickets for the rescheduled performances of Afterwardsness before tickets go sale to the general public.

The Armory will be announcing the schedules of other upcoming Social Distance Hall productions in the coming weeks, including SOCIAL! the social distance dance club conceived by Steven Hoggett, Christine Jones and David Byrne, and Party in the Bardo by Laurie Anderson and Jason Moran.

Please email SOLUTIONS@ARMORYONPARK.ORG or call the Box Office at (212) 933-5812 (M-F, 10am-6pm) with additional questions or concerns.

Afterwardsness is a new commission from Tony Award-winning choreographer, director, and dancer Bill T. Jones. Performed by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in the expansive Wade Thompson Drill Hall for an audience of 100, Afterwardsness addresses the isolation and trauma of the twin pandemics of COVID-19 and on-going violence against Black bodies. The poignancy of the movement is under-pinned by a musical landscape featuring a new vocal composition by Holland Andrews, a violin homage to George Floyd entitled "846" by Pauline Kim Harris, as well as excerpts from Olivier Messaien's war-time composition Quartet for the End of Time.