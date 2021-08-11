Park Avenue Armory Announces In-Person Return of Recital Series and Artists Studio

Park Avenue Armory announced today that its celebrated Recital Series and Artists Studio programs will return this fall with a slate of virtuosic performances by world-class artists and musicians.

Presented within two of the Armory's historic period rooms, these performances offer audiences the opportunity to experience the work of exceptional artists at a level of intimacy that is unprecedented in conventional concert halls and performance spaces today. The Fall 2021 Recital Series and Artists Studio season launches on September 20 with the Armory debuts of tenor Paul Appleby and pianist Conor Hanick, and will also feature programs by mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton with pianist Warren Jones and baritone Will Liverman with pianist Myra Huang, as well as a cross-disciplinary collaboration between trumpeter jaimie branch and sculptor Carol Szymanski.

"We are thrilled to welcome artists and audiences back to our Recital Series and Artists Studio performances this fall. These two longstanding, vital dimensions of the Armory's program offer a more intimate complement to the large-scale productions presented in the Drill Hall, allowing artists and audiences to commune through performance in a salon-like setting," said Rebecca Robertson, Founding President and Executive Producer at Park Avenue Armory.

"With a sweeping range of programs that delve into German Lieder, spotlight on Black and female composers, and meditate on the shape of sound, this season's Recital Series and Artists Studio performances showcases a depth of talent across artistic genres," added Pierre Audi, the Armory's Marina Kellen French Artistic Director. "After a challenging year and a half, it will be a special moment to once again fill the Armory's resplendent period rooms with music, art, and life."

Presented in the glorious architecture of the Board of Officers Room, the acclaimed Recital Series has showcased musicians performing a range of classical and contemporary works since its launch in 2013. The Fall 2021 Recital Series continues this lineage with intimate performances by tenor Paul Appleby with pianist Conor Hanick (September 20 and 22), baritone Will Liverman with pianist Myra Huang (October 10 and 11), and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton with pianist Warren Jones (November 19 and 21).

The Artists Studio, curated by MacArthur "Genius" Jason Moran, launched in March 2016 alongside the inauguration of the revitalized Veterans Room, a collaboration amongst some of the most talented emerging designers of the time-including Louis C. Tiffany, Stanford White, and others. The series takes inspiration from the exuberant design of the room, featuring a range of experimental, cross-genre performances by artists who blur the lines of artistic categorization. On October 13, the Armory presents the world premiere of The Phonemophonic Alphabet Brass Band, a collaboration between sculptor Carol Szymanski and avant-garde trumpeter jaimie branch that features an aural animation of 26 brass horn sculptures whose shapes are based on the alphabet.

More information on the Fall 2021 Recital Series and Artists Studio programs, including ticketing information, follows below.

FALL 2021 RECITAL SERIES

Board of Officers Room

Paul Appleby, tenor

Conor Hanick, pianist

September 20 & 22

"Essentially lyric" (Opera News) tenor Paul Appleby and "brilliant" (The New York Times) pianist Conor Hanick make their Armory debuts in the opening of Armory's 2021 Recital Series with a program of German Lieder in the intimate Board of Officers Room. Admired for his interpretive depth, vocal strength, and range of expressivity, Appleby showcases his strong commitment to the repertoire with songs by Schubert, Schumann, Beethoven, and Berg.

Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $75

Will Liverman, baritone

Myra Huang, piano

October 10 & 11

Baritone Will Liverman brings his "velvet voice" (NPR) and "nuanced, heartfelt storytelling" (The Guardian) to the Armory's Board of Officers Room alongside pianist Myra Huang for a program highlighting Black composers and writers as well as works from the traditional classical music canon. Liverman will perform songs by Black composers Brian McKnight, Damien Sneed, and Alma Androzzo, The program also includes works by Ravel, Rachmaninoff, and Strauss.

Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00pm

Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $75

Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano

Warren Jones, piano

November 19 & 21

Charismatic American mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton partners with the incomparable Warren Jones on a program of Brahms, Schubert, and Heggie, with special attention to female composers. Recipient of the Beverly Sills Artist Award, Richard Tucker Award, and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition (both Main and Song Prizes), and a Grammy nomination, Barton is navigating a huge career on the opera and recital stage. "Leader of a new generation of opera stars" (The New York Times), Barton brings this leadership to what promises to be stirring and engaging performances. Barton will showcase the sheer beauty of her voice in the intimate Board of Officers Room.

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00pm

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:00pm

Tickets: $75

FALL 2021 ARTISTS STUDIO

Veterans Room

Carol Szymanski & jaimie branch

October 13

One of today's outstanding avant-garde trumpeters, jaimie branch, and Rome Prize Winner sculptor Carol Szymanski team up for the first time to present the Phonemophonic Alphabet Brass Band. Szymanski and her obsession with the shape of sound will fill the intricate architecture of the Veterans Room with a collection of instrument sculptures consisting of 26 brass horns whose shapes are based on the alphabet. The aural animation of this installation will be led by Branch and joined with a large ensemble of fellow brass musicians.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm

Tickets: $45

Tickets are available for purchase online at armoryonpark.org or by phone through the Park Avenue Armory Box Office at (212) 933-5812, Monday-Friday from 10am to 6pm.

Ticketholders must be fully vaccinated. At check-in, ticketholders will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

As concert dates approach, further information about specific health and safety protocols will be posted on armoryonpark.org and communicated to ticketholders.