Parade Perfection- Relive Our Favorite Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances of Years Past!

A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.

Set to march through the streets of New York City today, the nation will celebrate gathered with family and friends and more than 8,000 volunteers. Dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds with their show-stopping performances, these participants will inspire and delight the nation. With the time honored phrase "Let's Have a Parade," the spectacle begins for more than 3.5 million spectators in New York and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide.

Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 92nd edition, THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.

This year, expect performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical and the Radio City Rockettes (broadcast on NBC) and Dear Evan Hansen, Head Over Heels and King Kong (broadcast on CBS).

While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!

Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002

Little Shop of Horrors- 2003

Mary Poppins- 2006

Newsies-2011

The Wiz: Live- 2015

The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997

Grease- 1994

On the Town- 2014

Saturday Night Fever- 1999

Seussical-2000

Bye Bye Birdie-2009

Young Frankenstein- 2007

Hair- 2009

Footloose- 1998

All Shook Up- 2004

Pippin- 2012

Legally Blonde- 2007

How to Succeed...- 1995

Oklahoma- 2002

Cinderella- 2012

Side Show- 1997

SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You