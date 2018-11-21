Parade Perfection- Relive Our Favorite Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances of Years Past!
A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.
Set to march through the streets of New York City today, the nation will celebrate gathered with family and friends and more than 8,000 volunteers. Dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds with their show-stopping performances, these participants will inspire and delight the nation. With the time honored phrase "Let's Have a Parade," the spectacle begins for more than 3.5 million spectators in New York and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide.
Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 92nd edition, THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.
This year, expect performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical and the Radio City Rockettes (broadcast on NBC) and Dear Evan Hansen, Head Over Heels and King Kong (broadcast on CBS).
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!
Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002
Little Shop of Horrors- 2003
Mary Poppins- 2006
Newsies-2011
The Wiz: Live- 2015
The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997
Grease- 1994
On the Town- 2014
Saturday Night Fever- 1999
Seussical-2000
Bye Bye Birdie-2009
Young Frankenstein- 2007
Hair- 2009
Footloose- 1998
All Shook Up- 2004
Pippin- 2012
Legally Blonde- 2007
How to Succeed...- 1995
Oklahoma- 2002
Cinderella- 2012
Side Show- 1997
SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017