PROOF Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, June 19, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to Proof, which concludes its limited engagement at the Booth Theatre, following 15 previews and 109 regular performances. The next tenant for the venue has not yet been announced.

It's not uncommon for shows to close at this time of year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

The first Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, and led by Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri, Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and 11-time Emmy Award nominee Don Cheadle, Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha, and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

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