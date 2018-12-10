PRETTY WOMAN Will Release Cast Recording on Vinyl

Pretty Woman the Musical is continuing to break box office records at the Nederlander Theatre.

It was just announced that Atlantic Records will release Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) as a special 2-LP red vinyl edition on Friday, January 18, 2019. The vinyl edition of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is now available for pre-order at select retailers. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's and on CD in stores nationwide.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL for performances through Sunday, September 1, 2019, are now on sale exclusively through Broadway Direct (www.broadwaydirect.com). The new block of tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929) beginning Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 10am (EST).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

