PLAY PER-VIEW Adds Celia Keenan-Bolger, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie and More
Producers Jeremy Wein and Mirirai Sithole recently launched a new live-streaming theater initiative called Play-PerView!
The service delivers one-time-only, live-streamed theatrical events and original series into the homes of theater fans around the world while raising money for causes affected and providing aid to those affected by virus.
The initiative announced additional events today, set to include some more of your Broadway favorites!
On April 1 at 7 p.m, Michael Urie and Tessa Thompson will star opposite one another in a reading of Ryan Spahn's comedy, Nora Highland, a new play that examines the casting process as producers want to hire a straight actor to play a gay role. a??The reading will benefit the Broadway Cares virus Emergency Assistance Fund and Covenant House New York.
The second installment of the Family Friday series titled "Live From Putnam County" will feature alums of the cult Broadway hit, a??The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Beea??.
Featuring Tony Award winner a??Celia Keenan-Bolger and her husband Tony Award nominee a??John Ellison Conleea??, Tony-winner James Monroe Igleharta?? and Derrick Baskin, the episode will stream April 3 at 8 p.m. Beneficiaries of the episode are Brooklyn-based theatre company Colt Coeur and the Parent Artist Advocacy League COVID Childcare Relief Fund.
Dria Brown, a??Ashleya?? a??Bryant, Brontë England-Nelsona??, and Chalia a??La Tour will star a??as four civil rights activists anticipating a speech by Rosa Parks in the one time only reading of Tori Sampson's a??Cadillac Crewa??, directed bya?? LaTour. The reading, streaming April 6 at 8 PM, will benefit The National Black Theatre and Women In Need.
Proceeds from all events will be directed to arts organizations impacted by the virus virus. Tickets start at $5.
