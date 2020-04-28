PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: LINDA VISTA by Tracy Letts
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Tracy Letts.
Today's play, Linda Vista!
Linda Vista takes a comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral, and his journey down the path of self-discovery.
Linda Vista first premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in spring 2017.
In March 2019, Second Stage Theatre announced plans to bring the Steppenwolf production of Linda Vista to Broadway, and the show began previews on Broadway on September 19, opening at the Hayes Theater on October 10, 2019. It concluded its Broadway run on November 10.
Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production featured Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).
