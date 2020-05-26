PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS by David Mamet

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of David Mamet.

Today's play, Glengarry Glen Ross!

Glengarry Glen Ross follows two days in the lives of four Chicago real estate agents who are prepared to engage in various unethical, illegal acts from lies and flattery to bribery, threats, intimidation and burglary to sell undesirable real estate to unwitting prospective buyers.

Glengarry Glen Ross won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984.

The play first premiered at The National Theatre in London in 1983. It opened on Broadway in 1984, with direction by Gregory Mosher, starring Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace and J. T. Walsh. The production was nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, Best Director, and two Best Featured Actor nominations for Robert Prosky and Joe Mantegna.

A Broadway revival in 2005 starred Liev Schreiber, Alan Alda, Frederick Weller, Gordon Clapp, Jeffrey Tambor, Tom Wopat, and Jordan Lage. The revival received Tony Award nominations for Best Featured Actor for Schreiber, Clapp and Alda, with Schreiber winning the award. The revival also won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

A 2007 London revival starred Jonathan Pryce, Paul Freeman, Matthew Marsh, and Peter McDonald.

Glengarry Glen Ross was revived again on Broadway in 2012 starring Al Pacino, Bobby Cannavale, David Harbour, John C. McGinley, Jeremy Shamos, Richard Schiff, and Murphy Guyer.

Another revival in the West End opened in 2017 starring Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend, Don Warrington, Oliver Ryanand Daniel Ryan.

The film version of Glengarry Glen Ross was released in 1992 starring Jack Lemmon as Shelley Levene, Kevin Spacey as John Williamson, Ed Harris as Dave Moss, Alan Arkin as George Aaronow, Al Pacino as Richard Roma, Jonathan Pryce as James Lingk, Jude Ciccolella as Baylen, and Alec Baldwin as Blake.

