PIGFOOT MARY'S HARLEM RENAISSANCE National Tour Launches January 2027

First Woman LLC has announced its 2026-27 season featuring three productions: the internationally award-winning film Jabari Dreams of Freedom, HERO: The Boy From Troy, A Musical About Young John Lewis, and the world premiere national tour of Pigfoot Mary's Harlem Renaissance.

Spanning the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movement, the season continues the company's mission to bring stories of Black history, freedom, and resilience to audiences nationwide.

World Premiere National Tour | January 11-February 23, 2027

Written and Directed by: Daniel Carlton

Associate Director: Reginald Wilson

Inspired by Harlem entrepreneur Lillian Harris Dean, this jazz-filled, two-actor play follows Pig Foot Mary, a successful businesswoman preparing to leave Harlem as she reflects on the colorful characters, artists, and dreamers who shaped the Harlem Renaissance.

Pigfoot Mary's Harlem Renaissance was selected as an inaugural commissioning awardee of The TYA Tour Development Collective (TYA TDC), a nationwide initiative supporting the development of new theatrical works for young audiences. The commission received support from Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, Wharton Center for Performing Arts, and Walton Arts Center. The production marks First Woman LLC's fifth national tour.

January 11, 13-15: Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, FL

January 19-22: Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR

January 27: Midwest Trust Center, Overland Park, KS

January 29: Paramount Theater, Charlottesville, VA

February 1: Zeiterion Theatre, New Bedford, MA

February 4-5: Wharton Center, East Lansing, MI

February 9: Overture Center, Madison, WI

February 11: Governors State University, University Park, IL

February 16: Grand Opera House, Wilmington, DE

February 18-19: NJPAC, Newark, NJ

February 23: Gallo Center for the Arts, Modesto, CA

HERO: THE BOY FROM TROY, A MUSICAL ABOUT YOUNG John Lewis

February 2-4, 2027 | The Victoria Theater at The Apollo, New York City

Book by: Nambi E. Kelley

Music and Lyrics by: Joe Plummer

Directed by: Daniel Carlton

Jayden is stuck in detention with a book about Congressman John Lewis, but he thinks history has nothing to teach him. Together, we go on a musical journey through the decades, discovering how the heroes of the Civil Rights Movement inspired young John Lewis to protest injustice and get into 'good trouble.'

Following its national tour, HERO returns to New York City for six performances at The Apollo.

JABARI DREAMS OF FREEDOM

Internationally Award-Winning Film | February 8-28, 2027 | CAPA, Columbus, Ohio

Written by: Nambi E. Kelley

Directed by: Daniel Carlton

Production Design by: Leo Lei

Musical Arrangements by: Joe Plummer

Ten-year-old Jabari, a young Black boy from Chicago's South Side, escapes a frightening encounter with police through his colorful paintings. Guided by his Forever President, Barack Obama, Jabari travels through history, meeting courageous children of the Civil Rights Movement and a six-year-old Barack Obama on the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Through music, history, and imagination, Jabari discovers how to overcome fear, dream of freedom, and help heal his community.

The internationally award-winning film returns for a special three-week digital engagement presented by CAPA (Columbus Association for the Performing Arts).

ABOUT FIRST WOMAN LLC

Founded by Nambi E. Kelley, First Woman LLC develops and tours theatrical works that center Black history, youth empowerment, and intergenerational storytelling. With five national tours and an internationally recognized film adaptation, the company continues to bring culturally resonant stories to audiences nationwide.

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