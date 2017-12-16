PHOTO: Keith David Stops by ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Actor and director Keith David stopped by Once on This Island this week, and post for a photo backstage with some cast members.

The photo was posted to the show's Twitter account. Check it out below!

Another special guest visited the island this week. We loved having you, @ImKeithDavid! ??: @djmusiq #OnceOnThisIsland pic.twitter.com/0pDEh4tH95 - Once On This Island (@OnceIslandBway) December 16, 2017

Keith David is an award-winning actor with more than 150 film, television and stage roles to his credit. He appears in "The Nice Guys" with Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, in theaters now. His long list of film credits include the Oscar-winning Best Pictures "Platoon" and "Crash," as well as such notable titles as Clint Eastwood's "Bird," Steven Spielberg's "Always," Sam Raimi's "The Quick and the Dead," Spike Lee's "Clockers," the Hughes brothers' "Dead Presidents," Michael Bay's "Armageddon," the Farrelly brothers' "There's Something About Mary," and the Wachowski's "Cloud Atlas," to name only a few. He has also lent his voice to such animated features as "Coraline" and "The Princess and the Frog.

David has won two Emmy Awards for his voice-over performances in the PBS projects "The War" and "Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson." He has also been Emmy nominated three times, for his work on Ken Burns' documentary "Jazz," his portrayal of Earl Woods in "The Tiger Woods Story," and as Goliath in the animated series "Gargoyles." He is currently starring in the title role of the OWN series "Greenleaf" produced by and also starring Oprah Winfrey. David received a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Enlisted" on Fox. His other television credits include the series "Community," as well as numerous guest star appearances and voice roles. His voice has also been heard in a number of popular video games, including "Halo," "Mass Effect" and "Saints Row."

An accomplished stage actor, David earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance on Broadway in "Jelly's Last Jam."

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island officially opened December 3rd at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC). The show is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed CamilleA. Brown.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune-guided by the island gods-sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart. The exuberant score by Tony Award® winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.

