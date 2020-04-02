PBS Executive Chloe Aaron Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Chloe Aaron, a top PBS executive, has passed away at age 81 due to cancer and related complications, according to the New York Times.

In 1970, Ms. Aaron became director of the public media program of the National Endowment for the Arts. During that time, she helped with the PBS series "Dance in America," "Live From Lincoln Center," and others.

Six months after the debut of LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER in 1976, Aaron was named to the PBS post.

During her time with PBS, Aaron was an advocate for live programming, such as the Metropolitan Opera series.

She left the national PBS post in 1980, and became director of cultural and children's programming at KQED in San Francisco. In 1989 she became vice president for television at WNYC in New York, and left the job a year later.

Read more on The New York Times.





