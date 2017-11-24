'PARISIAN WOMAN' Star Uma Thurman Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman, currently making her Broadway debut in in The Parisian Woman, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to share her thoughts on Harvey Weinstein and his "wicked conspirators." The actress starred in the Weinstein-produced cult films PULP FICTION and KILL BILL.

"I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others," began the Oscar nominee, as she gave a shout out to the #metoo movement. Check out the post in full below.



Weinstein is currently under investigation by New York, Los Angeles and U.K. police in connection with sexual assault accusations made against him. The movie and Broadway producer has thus far denied all claims.

Uma Thurman stars opposite Josh Lucas, and Marton Csokas in The Parisian Woman, the new play by Beau Willimon and directed by Pam MacKinnon, currently in previews ahead of a Thursday, November 30th opening night at Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST





