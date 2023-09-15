PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Stage Adaptation On The Way From GREY HOUSE Playwright Levi Holloway

The project, currently in early development, will be shepherded to the stage by veteran producer, Simon Friend (Life of Pi Broadway).

By: Sep. 15, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levi Holloway, the playwright behind the spine-tingling Broadway play Grey House, is currently at work on a stage adaptation of the hit found-footage horror franchise, Paranormal Activity.

The project, currently in early development, will be shepherded to the stage by veteran producer, Simon Friend (Life of Pi Broadway), who hopes to bring the property to London's West End. 

The Paranormal Activity franchise, created by Oren Peli, consists of seven films and additional media. The original film premiered in 2007 with successive installments through 2015. The films are typically based around various families who become haunted by the demon Asmodeus "Tobi" of the Book of Tobit, that stalks, terrifies and ultimately murders several members of the family.

Levi Holloway's Grey House played Broadway's Lyceum Theater in early 2023. The production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.



