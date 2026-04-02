PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Will Release Original Cast Recording This Month

Decca Records has announced that the new album, ‘Paddington the Musical - Original Cast Recording', will now be brought forward and released digitally on 10 April 2026.

Recorded with full orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, with vocals from the complete West End Cast, the album is arranged, orchestrated and produced by Matt Brind, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher. The physical release (vinyl, CD, Yoto) will be released on 22 May 2026. Pre-order the album here.

Opening to huge critical acclaim at the Savoy Theatre (and currently booking until 30 May 2027) Paddington the Musical is based on A Bear Called Paddington written by Michael Bond and the film ‘PADDINGTON', by special arrangement with STUDIOCANAL. The musical is nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, and is the recipient of 9 WhatsOnStage Awards and of the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.