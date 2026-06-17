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Mandy Gonzalez, J. Harrison Ghee, Ali Stroker and More to Headline BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK

The lineup also features Max von Essen, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more.

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Mandy Gonzalez, J. Harrison Ghee, Ali Stroker and More to Headline BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK

Hudson River Park revealed the lineup for Broadway by the Boardwalk, the free performance series that delivers shows against a waterfront backdrop each summer. Entering its third season, this year's series will feature five free events showcasing Tony and Grammy winners, rising stars and electric performers from across the Broadway stage.

This year's series kicks off with a performance from Max von Essen featuring Billy Stritch in a dynamic evening of Broadway classics. The series will also bring several inspiring Tony Award winners to Broadway's backyard including J. Harrison Ghee, Ali Stoker and rising star Ali Louis Bourzgui (2026 Tony Award winner for Featured Actor in a Musical). Closing out the series is the Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez, known for her performances in Hamilton, In the Heights and Wicked.

New this year, each performance will begin with Stepping into the Spotlight, a new showcase featuring Broadway's next generation of stars. This special opening act will feature understudies from current Broadway productions and shine a light on the remarkable talent waiting in the wings. It's a rare chance to see tomorrow's Broadway stars today.

The series kicks off Monday, July 13, and all performances are free and open to the public, beginning at 6:30 pm in Hudson River Park's Clinton Cove at W. 55th Street. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket for seating on the lawn.

BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK 2026 LINEUP:

Monday July 13:

Monday July 20:

Monday July 27:

Monday August 3:

Monday August 10:






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