Mandy Gonzalez, J. Harrison Ghee, Ali Stroker and More to Headline BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK

Hudson River Park revealed the lineup for Broadway by the Boardwalk, the free performance series that delivers shows against a waterfront backdrop each summer. Entering its third season, this year's series will feature five free events showcasing Tony and Grammy winners, rising stars and electric performers from across the Broadway stage.

This year's series kicks off with a performance from Max von Essen featuring Billy Stritch in a dynamic evening of Broadway classics. The series will also bring several inspiring Tony Award winners to Broadway's backyard including J. Harrison Ghee, Ali Stoker and rising star Ali Louis Bourzgui (2026 Tony Award winner for Featured Actor in a Musical). Closing out the series is the Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez, known for her performances in Hamilton, In the Heights and Wicked.

New this year, each performance will begin with Stepping into the Spotlight, a new showcase featuring Broadway's next generation of stars. This special opening act will feature understudies from current Broadway productions and shine a light on the remarkable talent waiting in the wings. It's a rare chance to see tomorrow's Broadway stars today.

The series kicks off Monday, July 13, and all performances are free and open to the public, beginning at 6:30 pm in Hudson River Park's Clinton Cove at W. 55th Street. Audiences are encouraged to bring a blanket for seating on the lawn.

BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK 2026 LINEUP:

Monday July 13:

Max von Essen featuring Billy Stritch

Stepping into the Spotlight: Tristen Buttell from Just In Time

Monday July 20:

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Stepping into the Spotlight: Savy Jackson from Maybe Happy Ending

Monday July 27:

Ali Stroker

Stepping into the Spotlight: Christian Probst from Moulin Rouge

Monday August 3:

J. Harrison Ghee

Stepping into the Spotlight: Kent Overshown from Ragtime

Monday August 10: