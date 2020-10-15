Orli Shaham, Conrad Tao, Thomas Kotcheff and More Streaming Next Month from Dot Dot Music

Streaming in November from Dot Dot Musica: Orli Shaham, Conrad Tao, Thomas Kotcheff, Anthony McGill, Sarah Rothenberg, Rolston SQ and more.

Tuesday, November 10 (7 pm) - Orli Shaham, piano: Mozart + Beethoven

Kaufman Music Center

Hailed as a "first rate Mozartean" by the Chicago Tribune, Orli Shaham performs the first of a pair of recitals exploring the deep musical connections between her favorite Mozart piano sonatas and other beloved works for the keyboard. In this program, Ms. Shaham reveals the connections between Mozart's intense Sonata No. 14 in C minor and Beethoven's moving "Pathétique," which shows the influence of that particular Mozart work. Park of Kaufman Music Center's Piano Dialogues series.

Tuesday, November 10 (8 pm) - Conrad Tao, piano, in recital at Tanglewood

DACAMERA

The multi-talented young pianist presents an electrifying recital with Beethoven's Tempest Sonata at its center, surrounded by compositions of Ruth Crawford Seeger, Tania Leon, Felipe Lara, David Lang and Tao himself. The concert will be preceded by a Zoom reception with the artist at 7:15 pm Eastern time.

Friday, November 13 (8 pm) - Thomas Kotcheff, piano: Rzewski's Songs of Insurrection

To celebrate the release of the premiere recording of Frederic Rzewski's Songs of Insurrection, based on seven protest songs from around the world, rising LA-based pianist Kotcheff performs three movements from the virtuosic 75-minute, plus an excerpt from Rzewski's Four Hands with the piano duo HOCKET, and a newly commissioned piece by composer Jordan Nelson. Mark Swed of the LA Times described Kotcheff's rendition of Songs of Insurrection as "dazzling." You can stream the album here.

Tuesday, November 17 (8 pm) - Sarah Rothenberg, piano: Feldman's Palais de Mare

DACAMERA

With a concert grand dramatically installed in the Menil Collection's ancient art galleries, Sarah Rothenberg performs in a filmic treatment of Feldman's last piano work, Palais de Mari (1986). She will be surrounded by objects from the same area and era as the ruined palace of 2400 B.C.E. that inspired Feldman's composition. Wrote The Guardian, "Feldman builds an intensely rarefied patchwork of sound...whose patterns of repetition transform the smallest change of emphasis into a gesture of seismic significance." Followed by a discussion with Rothenberg and Menil Collection Curator Paul Davis, moderated by Joseph Newland, the Menil's Director of Publications. Part of DACAMERA's Hearing Color, Seeing Time series.

Saturday, November 21 (8 pm) - Anthony McGill, clarinet with Gloria Chien, piano

DACAMERA

New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill, who recently earned the prestigious Avery Fisher Prize, performs works of Brahms and Weber with pianist Gloria Chien. Stated The New York Times, "Coming to the Philharmonic after a decade as a principal with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Mr. McGill played with his trademark brilliance, penetrating sound and rich character. That the ovation was so enthusiastic was no surprise." According to the Boston Globe, Chien "appears to excel in everything." The concert will be preceded by a Zoom reception with the artist at 7:15 pm Eastern time.

Tuesday, November 24 (2 pm Eastern): Rolston String Quartet: Haydn, Ligeti, Grieg

Kaufman Music Center

With their debut recording, Souvenirs, recently named BBC Music Magazine "recording of the month," Canada's Rolston String Quartet continues to receive acclamation and recognition for their musical excellence. As the 2018 recipient and first international ensemble chosen for the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award from Chamber Music America, their accolades and awards precede them. In 2016, a monumental year, they won First Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition, Grand Prize at the 31st Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition, and Astral's National Auditions. Part of Kaufman Music Center's Tuesday Matinee series.

