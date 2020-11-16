Original Works Publishing Announces the Publication of SEVEN DEADLY TENS (A Sinful Collection of Short Plays)

Each of the internationally-produced, award-winning 10-minute plays was inspired by one of Dante's Seven Deadly Sins.

Original Works Publishing has announced the publication of SEVEN DEADLY TENS (A Sinful Collection of Short Plays) by Jonathan Josephson. Each of the internationally-produced, award-winning 10-minute plays was inspired by one of Dante's Seven Deadly Sins, playfully mixing stories of humanity at its worst with wry humor. The seven plays have been performed by professional theatres, community theatres, colleges and high schools throughout the U.S., Canada, and Ireland.



"Every one of these pieces has a special place in my heart," said Josephson, who is also Artistic Director of the multi Award-winning Unbound Productions and a creator of the wildly popular immersive theatre events Wicked Lit, Mystery Lit, and History Lit. "I wrote these plays over a period of ten years, each inspired by real events and genuine acts of human nastiness. They range in tone from heartfelt tragi-comedy to farcey farce-farce, and plots include everything from a Wild West "Tagline Shootout" in a San Francisco advertising agency to a bloody reimagining of two of Shakespeare's most iconic minor characters. It's a hoot."



Hard copies of the play can be purchased here: https://www.originalworksonline.com/sevendeadlytens

Online and on stage licensing queries should be directed here: https://www.originalworksonline.com/licensing

* Hard copy books are available for 25% off and free shipping for a limited time

THE PLAYS



1. LUST: THIS HUNGRY CHURCHYARD - Three days after the star-crossed lovers met their untimely end, Benvolio and Rosaline confront their innermost desires. (2 M, 2 F)

- Judge's Award at Short+Sweet Hollywood

- Best Playwright Award at Short+Sweet Dublin

- Stage It: 3 Finalist, Bonita Springs Performing Arts Center

- Smith and Kraus' Best Monologues for Women, 2020



2. PRIDE: DAVE'S EPIC 40TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - Is revenge a dish best served cold? Or steaming, sweltering hot... (2 M)

- Best of Playground-LA

- "Best of all Possible Podcasts" from Panglossian Players



3. GREED: THE TALE OF DAKOTA DAWSON - A comic riff on a Wild West shootout, set in a San Francisco ad agency. (1 M, 1 F, 2 Any)

- 2nd Place Winner in Smith and Kraus Best 10-minute Pays of 2019



4. ENVY: DOSTOEVSKY - Bros-turned-frenemies finally clash when office politics get personal. (3 M)

- Stage It: 4 Finalist, Bonita Springs Performing Arts Center

- Heideman Award Finalist, Actors Theatre of Louisville



5. GLUTTONY: THE CAUTIONARY TALE OF "BIG ED" DELAHANTY - The true story of the mysterious death of a 19th century Hall of Fame baseball player. (1 M, 2 F, 3 Any)

- William Inge Festival Selection

- Heideman Award Finalist, Actors Theatre of Louisville



6. WRATH: RUNED - Can Bunning and his hapless sidekicks survive a dire curse by pulling a fast one on a crazed literary rival? (4 Any)

- Winner - Heartland Play Festival



7. SLOTH: TUPPERWARE - Zeke hasn't been paying attention. His life is falling apart all around him and his friends are the only ones who see it. (4 M)

- Heideman Award Finalist, Actors Theatre of Louisville



ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Forty-five of Jonathan's plays have been produced at site-specific locations, schools, and theatres around the world including Actors Theatre of Louisville (Humana Festival), Milwaukee Rep (RepLab), the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Play Festival (Festival Winner), San Jose Rep (SJREAL), Alternative Theatre Company (Altered Minds, Off-Broadway), Warner Theatre (International Play Festival), Chance Theater, Mountain View Mausoleum, Pasadena Museum of History, and the LA County Arboretum. Jonathan is the Artistic Director of the multi Ovation Award-winning Unbound Productions and a creator of the perennially sold out immersive theatre events Wicked Lit, History Lit, and Mystery Lit which have welcomed over 30,000 patrons to unique locations throughout Southern California. He is a five-time Finalist for the ATL Heideman Award, and also a Finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the City Theatre National Short Play Award. Jonathan's plays have been developed at the Great Plains Theatre Conference, Seattle Rep/Northwest Playwrights Alliance, The Huntington in San Marino, and the Antaeus Playwrights Lab. Twenty-one of his plays are published by Concord Theatricals, Stage Rights, Playscripts, YouthPLAYS, Original Works Publishing, and other publishers. B.A. Theatre: Playwriting, UCSD. DG, ALAP. [jonathanjosephson.com]

