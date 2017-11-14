Original Stars Will Chase and Malcolm Gets to Reunite for STORY OF MY LIFE at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents original Broadway cast members Will Chase and Malcolm Gets in The Story of My Life - Reunion Concert on December 10th at 7:00 pm.

Feinstein's/54 Below's series devoted to under-appreciated musicals is proud to present this Broadway gem in concert with its original cast and music director. Nominated for four Drama Desk Awards for outstanding music, lyrics, book and musical, The Story of My Life is a Broadway rarity ... an original, intimate musical about the complexity of friendship and the simplicity of human need.

Composer-lyricist Neil Bartram and book writer Brian Hill have created an authentic and affecting work, told through a series of songs ... in turn playful, touching and dramatic. This is a musical love story unlike any other. Since its Broadway run at the Booth Theatre, The Story of My Life has gone on to international success with cast albums in three languages and a South Korean feature film. The Story of My Life is licensed through Music Theatre International (MTI).

Will Chase and Malcolm Gets in The Story of My Life - Reunion Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 10th at 7:00 pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Critically acclaimed, Tony Award nominated actor and singer Will Chase (Thomas) is currently filming FX's upcoming drama "American Crime Story: Versace". He most recently completed work on Netflix's "Stranger Things", and is best known as country star Luke Wheeler on ABC's "Nashville". He received the 2013 Tony Award and Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations for his portrayal of John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. His other Broadway credits include Billy Elliot, The Story of My Life, Aida, Lennon, Nice Work if You Can Get It, High Fidelity, The Full Monty, Miss Saigon, and Roger in Rent.

Malcolm Gets (Alvin) has appeared on Broadway in Amour (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Macbeth, The Molière Comedies, and The Story of My Life. Off-Broadway credits include A New Brain, Merrily We Roll Along (Drama Desk nomination and Obie Award), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Obie and St. Clair Bayfield Awards), Hello Again, Boys and Girls, Vigil, Allegro, and Steve. Film and Television credits include "Grey Gardens" and "Confirmation" (both for HBO), "Sex and the City" (the movie), "Elementary", "The Good Wife", "Blue Bloods", "Suits", "Law and Order", and "Caroline in the City".

David Holcenberg (Music Director) - Broadway: Groundhog Day, Mamma Mia!, Seussical, Titanic and Show Boat (as music director); Good Vibrations (as music arranger and supervisor). Other credits include The Glorious Ones and Dessa Rose (Lincoln Center Theater), the U.S. premiere of Ragtime (L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award. Distinguished Achievement in Musical Direction) and the Toronto production of The Phantom of the Opera. David is conductor for Irish tenor Ciaran Sheehan (Carnegie Hall, PBS and recordings). His show Bingo, written with Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, is currently playing around the country. David is currently the associate music supervisor for Mamma Mia!.

Neil Bartram (Music & Lyrics) is the composer and lyricist of Broadway's The Story of My Life (4 Drama Desk Award nominations). Neil's adaptation of The Adventures of Pinocchio was commissioned by Chicago Shakespeare Theater and his musical The Theory of Relativity had a highly successful run at Goodspeed Musicals and concurrently played off-West End in London. Upcoming projects include adaptations of Ray Bradbury's Something Wicked This Way Comes and Disney's Bedknobs & Broomsticks (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Cast albums include The Story of My Life and The Theory of Relativity (both on PS Classics).

Brian Hill (Book) - With Neil Bartram Brian has written The Adventures of Pinocchio (licensed through Rodgers & Hammerstein), The Theory of Relativity (now licensed through Music Theatre International) and The Story of My Life (4 Drama Desk Award). Current projects include Something Wicked This Way Comes and Disney's Bedknobs & Broomsticks. Brian wrote the book for Universal's October Sky for the Old Globe and the new book for the Goodman Theatre's acclaimed production of Brigadoon.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

