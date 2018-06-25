Original Cast of PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Pump Boys And Dinettes: Reunion Concert featuring original cast/creators Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, Jim Wann,John Foley, and John Schimmel, with Bob Stillman. Pump Boys And Dinettes ran for 577 performances on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony for Best Musical in 1982. It was the first Broadway hit written and performed by Actor-Musicians and is considered a pioneering work in that regard. The London/West End production was nominated for an Olivier for Best Musical, 1985, and the Toronto version won Canada's Dora Award for Best Musical shortly after. Since then it has been produced across the country and around the world, became Chicago's longest-running musical for decades and remains a perennial favorite. This concert version will feature the entire score and is directed by JoAnn M. Hunter.

"A singular mixture of country-pop concert and musical theatre... [the show] doesn't merely celebrate the value of friendship and life's simple pleasures, it embodies them." - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, Jim Wann, John Foley, and John Schimmel say: "We are thrilled to be singing and playing Pump Boys And Dinettes together for the first time in 36 years! We've all been friends for longer than that, and we very much miss our fellow creator and unique talent, Mark Hardwick, who passed away in 1991. Bob Stillman, a wonderful musician, singer and longtime friend as well, will join us as 'L. M.' for our shows. Can't wait to get back on Highway 57!"

Pump Boys And Dinettes: Reunion Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below ( West 54th Street) on July 22 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $35-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ORIGINAL PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

Debra Monk is a Tony, Drama Desk and Emmy winner, who is very proud to have won "Best Hair on Broadway" when she made her Broadway debut in Pumpboys And Dinettes as Prudie Cupp!

Cass Morgan has done 11 Broadway shows, including Pump Boys And Dinettes, where she originated the role of Rhetta Cupp. She did not win "Best Hair on Broadway," but she did make her Broadway debut in Hair!

Jim Wann is a performer and co-creator of actor-musician shows, including Diamond Studs, Pump Boys And Dinettes, King Mackerel & The Blues Are Running, The People Vs. Mona, and Paperboy (a work in progress).

John Foley has directed and performed in a number of Pump Boys and Dinettes shows (and other musician's theater shows) since The New York productions. He also raised two talented Pump Children and taught school in the Hudson Valley and Chicago. He is excited to discover which version of the show he remembers best! Stay tuned!

John Schimmel has, since Pump Boys and Dinettes, been a Hollywood Studio executive and producer, a writer, and a professor. He is still married to Maureen Donley, the original stage manager of Pump Boys and Dinettes.

Bob Stillman has been nominated for a Tony (Dirty Blonde) and a Drama Desk (Hello Again), and has been acting, singing, playing piano and writing songs, on Broadway and off, for longer than seems possible. He dedicates every note of this show to the spectacular soul that was Mark Hardwick.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

