Original Cast Recording of MARGUERITE Starring Cady Huffman Released Today
MARGUERITE is written by Anton Dudley (book and lyrics) and Michael Cooper (music).
Broadway Records announced today the release of MARGUERITE, a new musical starring Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics' Circle Award winner Cady Huffman. Pre-orders for the CD of MARGUERITE are available today on BroadwayRecords.com and other major music retailers including Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com ahead of a March 5th release. The digital album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.
MARGUERITE is written by Anton Dudley (book and lyrics) and Michael Cooper (music). The show received its New York premiere at the Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC) with direction by Dev Bondarin and music direction by Yan Li.
You've never met anyone like her. A death-defying journey of a fearless pioneer, Marguerite is a new musical based on the life of Canada's first female saint, Marguerite Bourgeoys, and will inspire with a tale of love, inclusion, and living life without walls. Her ever-present faith combined with solid determination helped her bring liberated women to the New World and to build the city of Montreal.
The recording of MARGUERITE is produced by Dev Bondarin and Jeff Griffin, executive produced by Christina and Martha Goode, engineered and mixed by Mike Pettry and mastered by Anthony Spinnato.
For more information about MARGUERITE, visit www.themargueritemusical.com or on social media @MargueriteShow
