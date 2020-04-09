Original Cast Members of THE LAST SEDER Will Reunite for a Performance to Raise Money for The Jewish Board

Rosalind Productions Inc, the Drama-Desk winning Tony-nominated production company whose Broadway co-productions include THE PROM, Glenda Jackson's turn as KING LEAR, and the revival of Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN, will produce a virtual one-night-only production of Jennifer Maisel's Off-Broadway play THE LAST SEDER on April 11 at 7:00 pm EST/ 4:00 pm PST. Under the direction of Jessica Bauman, much of the original cast of the play, which premiered Off-Broadway to acclaim in 2012, will reunite for the reading, which is free to the public.

The cast of the April 11 production includes: Melisa Breiner-Sanders, Anthony Goss, Kathryn Kates, Annika Marks, John Michalski, Eric T. Miller, Greg Mullavey, Abigail Rose Solomon, Emma Tattenbaum-Fine, Sarah Winkler, Zoe Yale, and Josh Zuckerman.

The production is a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Relief Fund of The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services, New York City's largest provider of mental health services. Serving 45,000 people each year in all five boroughs, The Jewish Board is on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis, providing emergency care to thousands of the city's most vulnerable children and adults, including foster youth, formerly homeless adults, and families who have survived domestic violence.

Abigail Rose Solomon, Executive Producer of Rosalind Productions, a Trustee of The Jewish Board, and producer of the original New York production in 2012 said, "The Last Seder is a play is about a family coming home to celebrate Passover together under unusual circumstances. Whether you celebrate Passover or Easter, this will probably be one of the most unusual holidays all of us have ever spent. Coupled with the play's intelligence, heart, and humor, it felt like the right work for this moment. We're so glad to be bringing it back."

Hannah Moore, Chief Development Officer of The Jewish Board said, "We are thrilled and grateful that Abigail and her team of creatives are supporting our work in this way. Our COVID-19 Relief Fund will help provide protective equipment for our social work staff, as well as food, medication, and supplies for clients; and fund emergency staff to replace staff ill with the virus."

The production is free, but viewers are encouraged to make a donation to the COVID-19 Relief fund, and every donation will be matched by The Jewish Board's Trustees. To view the production, RSVP here: https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bZoSAz-gTJ2y13xwpGkRKw To donate to The Jewish Board's COVID-19 Relief Fund, text COVIDNYC to 44-321, or visit: www.jewishboard.org/covidfund





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You