Orchestra Conductor Jordan Smith Receives National Recognition

Conductor Jordan Randall Smith has received national recognition for his work as music director of Baltimore chamber orchestra Symphony Number One.

Smith, music director of Symphony Number One and assistant conductor of the Hopkins Symphony Orchestra, received the American Prize's second place award for orchestral conducting for his work conducting Symphony Number One, Baltimore's newest chamber orchestra, now celebrating its fifth season.

Symphony Number One is dedicated to performing and promoting substantial works by emerging composers alongside small chamber orchestra masterworks and pop-influenced music. The Baltimore-based chamber orchestra itself won the American Prize in its own category of Orchestral Performance for their 2017-2018 season, which included the release of a fourth album, three major world premieres, a hip-hop collaboration and a performance at TEDxMidAtlantic 2017.

The American Prize is a series of non-profit, national competitions designed to recognize and reward the very best in the performing arts in the United States - at community and professional levels. The American Prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually.

Smith is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in conducting at the Peabody Conservatory. He currently serves as visiting assistant professor of music and orchestra director at Susquehanna University.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You