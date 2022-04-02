Opportune Productions And The Night Shift Theatre Company Return With Singer's Therapy: Falling Forward.

Opportune Productions in collaboration with The Night Shift Theatre Company present their next Singer's Therapy show, Falling Forward.

The production is set to take place on April, 11, 2022 at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003. Tickets can be purchased here.

Featuring multiple Broadway performers, Off-Broadway regulars, and touring stars, Falling Forward, takes audiences to the inciting incident of our stories. The show features songs about leaps of faith, hoping for the best, taking the first step in a new chapter, and putting action into the plan.

Come early to mingle as doors open at 6:00 pm with a cocktail hour, and enjoy tours of the historic space. Show starts at 7. Stay and join the cast for an After Show singalong of Show Tunes around Noël Coward's piano.

The show features The Voice Studio of Katy Wolfe:

*Quentin Oliver Lee(Grammy Winner, Caroline or Change, The Prince of Broadway), *Shea Madison(Drunken Shakespeare, 54 Below), *Brian Gligor (RENT National Tour), *Lucy Lavely (Theatre at Monmouth), *Christopher Tramantana (Future Man, Ramy), *Angie Lee Graham, *Jamilyn Manning-White (Glimmerglass), Melissa David (Antipodes Theatre Co.), Crystal Marie Alberson (Letter of Marque Theatre Co.), *Alex Ward, Miguel Fana, Callie Stelter, Parker Jenkins, *Brady Moldrup, Blair Campion, William Robert Foster

* indicates members of Actors Equity Association. Cast is subject to change.

Music Direction and Accompaniment for the performance is by Eric Sorrels (Maya).

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door will be required of all attendees at the entrance. Masking at your own discretion.