Oona Doherty Will Make Joyce Debut With NAVY BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome Oona Doherty, making her Joyce debut with the New York premiere of the evening-length work Navy Blue. This urgent appeal for societal change that draws a direct line from the past to the present will play The Joyce Theater from June 4-9. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Combining ensemble movement, spoken word poetry, and political candor, celebrated Irish contemporary choreographer Oona Doherty makes her Joyce debut this spring with her latest large-scale work, Navy Blue. Part existential crisis, part demand for redemption and freedom, the piece for twelve dancers seeks a new future for us all by reveling in and then liberating artists from the beautiful yet binding order and rules of classical art and the world as a whole. The eclectic soundtrack, which juxtaposes the luxuriant music of Sergeï Rachmaninoff with the pulsating electronic compositions of Jamie xx, fuels the dancers' transition from harmony to protest and resistance. Mirroring the dissonance in the dance world to that of the world at large, Doherty and Navy Blue ask audiences to examine more closely these conflicts and contradictions, putting into perspective the insignificance of life and what we do next in this vast expanse of infinite space.