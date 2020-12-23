On This Day, December 23- Happy Birthday, Rory O'Malley!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee, Rory O'Malley!

Rory O'Malley earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his role in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Off-Broadway: Newsical.

He created the role of Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical for Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, and recorded the original cast album. Rory is a Carnegie Mellon graduate and also co-founder of Broadway Impact.