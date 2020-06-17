Olivia Zenetzis Kept Performing, Even in An Earthquake - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Olivia Zenetzis, a 2024 graduate, continues on in our competition in the top 10!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I think it is a great opportunity to put myself out there, to get feedback from some amazing and respected Broadway artists, and to support a charity of my choice in the process.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

A fond memory I have is from a production of Chicago I was in last summer. During our opening number All That Jazz, we are all dancing and notice the lights and floor-shaking, the audience seemed a little worried as well. When we got off stage, we realized there was an earthquake in the last minute of our number. Even with a natural disaster, we kept pushing forward, the show must go on! It is something I will definitely, NEVER forget.

What is your favorite musical and why?

A favorite musical of mine is West Side Story. The music is so stunning and has amazing moments. The same goes for the choreography. The choreography is incredible and simply cannot be replaced. It is a beautiful love story and brings light to important topics such as racism. Everything about the show is so special and timeless.

