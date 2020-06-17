Olivia Zenetzis Kept Performing, Even in An Earthquake - Next on Stage
The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!
Olivia Zenetzis, a 2024 graduate, continues on in our competition in the top 10!
Why did you apply for Next on Stage?
I think it is a great opportunity to put myself out there, to get feedback from some amazing and respected Broadway artists, and to support a charity of my choice in the process.
What is a fond memory you have from a past production?
A fond memory I have is from a production of Chicago I was in last summer. During our opening number All That Jazz, we are all dancing and notice the lights and floor-shaking, the audience seemed a little worried as well. When we got off stage, we realized there was an earthquake in the last minute of our number. Even with a natural disaster, we kept pushing forward, the show must go on! It is something I will definitely, NEVER forget.
What is your favorite musical and why?
A favorite musical of mine is West Side Story. The music is so stunning and has amazing moments. The same goes for the choreography. The choreography is incredible and simply cannot be replaced. It is a beautiful love story and brings light to important topics such as racism. Everything about the show is so special and timeless.
Want to see Olivia in the top 5? Vote for her HERE!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
