Old Vic Will Rebroadcast LUNGS, THREE KINGS and FAITH HEALER as a Part of In Camera: Playback Series
The plays feature performances by Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Andrew Scott, Michael Sheen and more!
The Old Vic has just announced that it will continue its In Camera series with upcoming rebroadcasts. In Camera: Playback will include encore presentations of Stephen Beresford's Three Kings, starring Andrew Scott (December 2-4), Brian Friel's Faith Healer, starring Indira Varma, David Threlfall and Michael Sheen (January 20-22), and Duncan MacMillan's Lungs, starring Caire Foy and Matt Smith (January 27-29).
For tickets, visit: https://www.oldvictheatre.com/
Old Vic: IN CAMERA is a new artistic initiative of socially distanced performances all streamed live from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop.
Rekindling live performance in this irrepressible 202-year-old venue, albeit with minimal staging and accessible only via camera, is a genuine thrill for us. But this series is both an exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out and we fight to preserve this beloved theatre for our audiences, surrounding schools and communities, staff, crew, and the myriad of writers, performers and creatives that work with us.
The Old Vic: IN CAMERA series is made possible thanks to the unwavering support of Royal Bank of Canada as The Old Vic's visionary Principal Partner. Since the beginning of Matthew Warchus' tenure in 2015, RBC has sponsored over 30 main stage productions and now, in the face of such challenging times, RBC continues to stand alongside us and support our theatre and our audiences by enabling the delivery of this series. And, thanks to PwC's steadfast generosity through this crisis, we're delighted to be able to make this artistic initiative widely accessible with a number of PwC £10 Tickets offered across all performances.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance
More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, “Only For Now.”...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....
BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch Now!
Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, at 8pm ET for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age...
Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the pas...
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving!
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's difficult not to daydream about savory dishes and sweet desserts. While you await your Turkey Day feas...