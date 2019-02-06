Official: Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins Will Lead THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM on Broadway

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have just announced three productions slated for Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2019-2020 season.

MTC will produce the American premiere of The Height of the Storm, written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by two-time Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), starring two-time Olivier and Tony Award Winner Jonathan Pryce (Miss Saigon, "Game of Thrones") & three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins (Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow) at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; the New York Premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone) at New York City Center - Stage I; and the World Premiere of The New Englanders by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds) at New York City Center - Stage II.

ON BROADWAY AT THE Samuel J. Friedman THEATRE

The Height of the Storm

American Premiere by Tony Award Nominee Florian Zeller

Translated by Oscar and Tony Award Winner Christopher Hampton

Directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominee Jonathan Kent

Three-time Olivier Award Winner Eileen Atkins

Previews Begin: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Opening Night: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life, and all of its complexities.

Two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.

For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) directs this thrilling production The Times of London declares "a deeply moving new play that takes us to the edge of what it is to love."

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Direct from a lauded run in London, the critically acclaimed production will be produced by Manhattan Theatre Club with Simon Friend, Mark Goucher, Howard Panter and Scott Landis.

The creative team for The Height of the Storm will include Anthony Ward (scenic and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design), and Gary Yershon (composer).

MTC AT NEW YORK City Center - STAGE I

Poor Yella Rednecks

Co-World Premiere by Qui Nguyen

Directed by May Adrales

Previews Begin: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Opening Night: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The author of the acclaimed Vietgone returns to MTC with the second play of his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family's bumpy road to the American dream. Told from the mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, filled with infectious music and unexpected humor, will reunite Qui Nguyen with director May Adrales for the next chapter in this highly entertaining and moving tale.

Poor Yella Rednecks is co-commissioned and co-produced by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club.

The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Shane Rettig (original music & sound design), Jared Mezzocchi(projection design), Sean Cawelti (puppet designer/puppet director) and Kenny Seymour (arranger).

Casting for Poor Yella Rednecks will be announced soon.

MTC AT NEW YORK City Center - STAGE II

The New Englanders

World Premiere by Jeff Augustin

Directed by Saheem Ali

Previews Begin: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Opening Night: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Saheem Ali (Sugar in our Wounds) directs the MTC debut of Jeff Augustin's (Little Children Dream of God) newest play.

The creative team for The New Englanders will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

Casting for The New Englanders will be announced soon.

Five additional productions for MTC's 2019- 2020 season (including two at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; two at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I; and one at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center) will be announced in the coming weeks.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitneyand The Piano Lesson; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein;Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Furby David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050. Single ticket information for The Height of the Storm, The New Englanders and Poor Yella Rednecks will be announced at a later date.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

