ONCE EVERY HUNDRED YEARS Featuring Zachary Noah Piser & More to be Released

Once Every Hundred Years – a new song cycle by two-time Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Danny Ursetti (Regretting Almost Everything) – will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 18.

Recorded live at the New York supper club 54 Below, the album features Jeff Blumenkrantz (Bright Star, Murder for Two), Demond Green (Sister Act, The Toxic Avenger), and Zachary Noah Piser (2025 Drama Desk nominee; Maybe Happy Ending, Dear Evan Hansen). The evening was directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin. The album is produced by Michael J. Moritz, Jr., with Lauren Taslitz serving as executive producer.

Once Every Hundred Years is a song cycle about life, love, aging, and art. Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show is furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving. This new album presents a unique opportunity to hear this final work by the beloved and truly singular William Finn.

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