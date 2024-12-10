OH, MARY! Will Offer $5 Tickets in Honor of Mary Todd Lincoln's Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, December 13, 2024 (on what would have been Mary Todd Lincoln’s 206th Birthday), 206 balcony seats to Cole Escola’s smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! will be available for a Lincoln ($5). The tickets will be available via a lottery drawing, which will take place in person at the Lyceum Theatre on December 13, 2024 at from 3:30 - 4:30 PM, with winners announced at 4:30 PM for that evening’s show.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The current cast also includes Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the cast. As previously announced, three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will step into the role of Mary beginning January 21, 2025 for a limited 8-week engagement, and tickets are now on sale for performances through June 28, 2025.

LOTTERY DETAILS:

Lottery entrants should arrive at the Lyceum Theater between 3:30 - 4:15 PM on Friday, December 13th to submit their name to the lottery. Maximum one entry per person. The winners will be drawn beginning at 4:30 PM. Please note that arriving early will not increase your chances of winning, but your entry must be handed in by 4:30 PM. Winners will be entitled to purchase one or two tickets for $5.00 each, with cash in Abraham Lincoln’s likeness strongly preferred. Photo ID is required, and the name on your entry must match your ID. $5 lottery tickets are only valid for the 7:30 PM performance on Friday, December 13, 2024. Seat locations will be assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and may be partial view. Entrants must be present at the time of the drawing to win tickets and must present a valid ID which matches the name submitted.

General tickets, beginning at $58.00 (including fees), are available now online, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery is available at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. Note: There will be no online lottery for the Friday, December 13th performance. A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, available day-of when the box office opens.

The current performance schedule is as follows: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:30 PM, Thursday and Saturday at 5 PM and 8:30 PM, Sunday at 5 PM, with no shows on Tuesdays. There will be no performances on December 24, 25, 31, or January 1. There will be 5PM and 8:30 PM performances on Monday, December 23, and Monday, December 30. Run time is approximately 80 minutes.

In addition to Escola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.