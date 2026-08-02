Who We’d Like to See Cast in a Potential GLEE Reboot

Grab your slushies, Glee fans!

Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy recently sent fans of the beloved high school musical comedy into a frenzy when he said that he’d be open to revisiting the popular television show.

“So many young people now watch it,” he told People of the Fox series, which premiered 17 years ago in May 2009. “And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’”

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity,’” he added. “So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people.”

Well, we’re ready for Glee to return to our TVs. In fact, we’re so excited, we have a handful of suggestions for a new class of show choir kids at McKinley High.

Because it’s been nearly two decades since the original show premiered, we’re sure Murphy would come up with plenty of fresh ideas for characters and plot points instead of recreating what’s already been done. So, without specific roles in mind, BroadwayWorld is throwing out a handful of suggestions of hot up-and-coming singers and actors who may make a modern-era Glee pretty epic.

Mckenna Grace</a> - "LOSER!!" (Official Music Video)" width="267">

If you’re looking for a new girl to rule the school, look no further than Mckenna Grace. At 20, she’s already been nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance as Esther Keyes in The Handmaid’s Tale. Plus, she’s known for her angst-ridden teen anthems like “Haunted House,” “LOSER!!” and “Self Dysmorphia.” Growing up, she trained in ballet, tap, gymnastics and cheerleading, so she could obviously make the Cheerios if she tried.

Kit Connor</a> Singing Last Request (Paolo Nutini) Cover" width="356">

Kit Connor has become a total heartthrob since starring as Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper. At 22, he already made his Broadway debut as Romeo opposite Rachel Zegler’s Juliet in the 2024 revival of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, and he’s a total inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community. Connor opened up about his bisexuality after feeling forced to come out because he felt pressure from online trolls accusing him of queerbaiting. “I was in a very heteronormative atmosphere,” he told British Vogue of attending an all-boys school. However, he added, “I feel much more secure in myself now.” On social media, Connor has posted videos of himself singing and playing keyboard — so clearly the guy could do it all.

After spending the last few years at Shiz University, it may be time for Marissa Bode to make her way over to McKinley. The actress, who played Nessarose Thropp in the feature film adaptation of Wicked, began acting as a young child — and continued to focus on musical theater after she became paralyzed following a car crash when she was 11. “I was still very me,” she told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Obviously, still doing what I love.”

Avantika

At 21, Avantika has plenty of TV and film credits to her name, including the Disney Channel original movie Spin and Netflix’s Senior Year. She showed off her musical chops as Karen in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls alongside Reneé Rapp, and now she plays Abhinaya “Abby” Chilukuri on Mindy Kaling’s latest Hulu comedy, Not Suitable for Work. It’s safe to say that she’d bring the comedy to the show choir. And she can sing, too — even if she jokes that her performances are more suitable for the shower. “I’m a self-proclaimed shower singer,” she told Columbia University’s Columbia Spectator, her school’s publication. “But, you know, I did it.”

Dara Reneé

Dara Reneé showed off her musical chops as Kourtney Greene in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and as Uliana in the Disney Channel film Descendants: The Rise of Red. At 25, the actress would be perfect for one of McKinley High’s upperclassmen. And like the original Glee cast did when the show became a smash success, Reneé has toured with her fellow Disney cast members, so she also has experience on the road.

Josie Totah

Josie Totah was actually in the original series of Glee, playing Myron Muskovitz, the youngest member of the New Directions, in four episodes of the show’s sixth season. Since then, the actress, now 24, has racked up a handful of film and television credits — including Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Saved by the Bell reboot. She has also been an outspoken member of the trans community, writing in a 2018 Time article, “As a semi-religious person who went to Catholic school, I have come to believe that God made me transgender. I don’t feel like I was put in the wrong body. I don’t feel like there was a mistake made. I believe that I am transgender to help people understand differences.”

The iconic trio from MCC Theater’s 2016 Miscast gala is all grown up! Joshua Colley, who was on Broadway in Newsies, Les Misérables and Hadestown, is now 24. Luca Padovan, who was on Broadway in Newsies, School of Rock and Marvin’s Room, is now 22. And Douglas Baldeo, who was on Broadway in Kinky Boots, is also now 22. Just think of how epic it would be to see them recreate their performance of “The Schuyler Sisters” from Hamilton — but on a musical series like Glee!

Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi, who won season 21 of American Idol, is now 21 years old — and he’s still pursuing a career in music. The Hawaiian singer could be an interesting addition to the McKinley High glee club, given that he often performs with his guitar. Last year, Tongi told People that he was hard at work on himself, revealing that he lost 115 lbs. and feels great. “It feels amazing,” he said. “I moved out to Memphis, so I've been working out, writing, recording, and just been busy — but in a different way.”

Benjamin Pajak is currently crushing it nightly on Broadway as Sam Emerson in the stage adaptation of The Lost Boys. At 15 years old, he would be one of the youngest students at McKinley High; however, it would afford him plenty of time to grow up with the glee club. Plus, he’s already a Broadway pro. Not only is he currently in one of last season’s hottest shows, Pajak also played Winthrop Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman.

Alongside older sister Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler appeared as a child on the Lifetime reality dance series Dance Moms. Aside from being a dancer, actress and reality star, the 22-year-old has already released three albums, including Mack Z in 2014, Phases in 2018 and Biting My Tongue in 2024. With 13.5 million Instagram followers, it’s safe to say that she has plenty of fans who would tune in to see her compete at Nationals.

Lea Michele</a> & <a href="/people/Matthew-Morrison/">Matthew Morrison</a> at 2010 Tony Awards" width="356">

Glee doesn’t seem complete without its OG stars Lea Michele and Matthew Morrison. Though Rachel Berry is all grown up, that doesn’t mean one of her and Jesse St. James’ kids could be starting their freshman year at McKinley High. Or maybe she’s returning to her alma mater to teach a few masterclasses. As for Will Schuester, the TV series ended with him as principal of McKinley High. There’s no way he could have retired just yet — Mr. Schue definitely has a few years left in him, right?

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