Now Hiring: Theater Manager, Assistant Stage Manager & More - BWW Classifieds

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Bacchae

Staff/Tech Notice Bacchae New York Euripides Summer Festival is currently seeking personnel for an off-Broadway production of Bacchae in the following production categories: Choreographers with middle eastern/world and modern dance skills; Costume and Prop Designers/Creators; Hair/Make Up Assistants; Stage Managers; Sound/Lights Designers/Programmers. Experienced personnel and interns accepted. Paid positions. New York local hires. Performs in June. Brief interviews will be held at Ripley-G... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Services Associate

A member of Trinity Rep's five-person Development Team, the Donor Services Associate advances fundraising and builds positive patron relationships on behalf of the organization. This position serves as a lead administrator and super-user for Trinity Rep's fundraising database, managing all aspects of and ensuring accuracy of gift and patron data, acknowledgment, solicitor and moves management tracking, donor benefit fulfillment, and development reporting. The Donor Services Associate works with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Officer

Trinity Rep seeks a dynamic, engaging, self-starter for the role of Individual Giving Officer. This position manages and executes fundraising efforts within a significant portfolio of key donors and prospects; manages the organization's legacy giving program; and supports the Development Department as well as special projects, as needed. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Individual Giving Officer serves as a major gifts officer, supporting the achievement of Trinity Rep's fundraising... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater Manager

Full Job Description Qualifications/Responsibilities Sought: Working in partnership with the Artistic Director. Manage all aspects of the organization's business and administrative operations Marketing/communications Finance Development Mission fulfillment Partnerships Dynamic leader who has both organizational vision and the skills Work with Board to create, execute, and assess strategies and action plans to support organizational growth, stability Work with Artistic Director to c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: CREATIVE CAULDRON MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

Creative Cauldron is seeking a Marketing and Communications Manager to create and execute detailed marketing campaigns with sales goals and timelines, create original visual designs, monitor all social media, and engage with press and the theater community. Must be a team player, highly organized and flexible, self-sufficient, demonstrate excellent communication skills, and always on the pulse of what's next. Marketing and Communications Manager will be the custodian of the Creative Cauldron bra... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Richmond Shakespeare Festival Seeking Stage Manager & Assistant SM

Seeking Production Stage Manager for RSF's Summer Production of As You Like It. Also seeking ASM. Show rehearses Tuesday - Saturday from Noon to 6 PM, (subject to change during tech week) with Sundays and Mondays off. Performances are Friday, Saturday at 7:30 PM and a Sunday Matinee at 2 PM. Rehearsals begin on 5/23/23 with opening on Friday 6/16/23 and closing on Sunday 6/25/23. Single Housing Provided. Responsibilities include those as typically assigned to a Production Stage Man... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Venue Operations

Position Summary Reporting to the President of Blumenthal Performing Arts (BPA), the Director of Facilities will oversee the maintenance, operation and planning for facilities managed and used by BPA. This position is instrumental in developing short- and long-term strategic goals for the organization in relation to the operation and usage of all BPA venues and off-site locations used by BPA. Departments reporting to the Director of Facilities include operations, building services, maintenanc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Facilities

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager (AEA Members only)

Riverside Theatre is looking for an Actors Equity Assistant Stage Manager for our upcoming production of Honky Tonk Angels. The pertinent dates are below. Please notify us for any further questions. Honky Tonk Angels Stage Management Prep Week Begins: April 27th Cast travel day: May 4th Rehearsals: May 5th through May 21 Tech: 10 of 12's: May 23rd through May 25th 8 of 10's: May 26th through May 28th Opening: May 30th (1st week 8 shows, 2nd week 9 shows, 3rd week 8... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Call for Actors: Little Shop of Horrors Audition Announcement

THEATRE AT THE BELL Audition Announcement for Little Shop of Horrors! Event Date: Auditions on Wednesday, April 12th 6:00-9:00 pm and Saturday, April 15th 10:00am-2:00pm Please sign up for an audition slot following the link at www.clarkschool.com/theatre-at-the-bell Address: Clark School Theatre 26 Newburyport Turnpike Rowley, MA 01969 See map: Google Map (located right next to Winfrey's) Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman Music by Alan Menken Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

POSITION: MANAGING DIRECTOR Classification: Full Time, Salaried, Exempt Reports to: Board of Directors (Co-Report with Producing Artistic Director) Salary Range: $65,000 - $90,000 (commensurate with experience) Benefits Package: Group Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision), Group Life Insurance, Employer-Sponsored 401(k), Two Weeks Paid Vacation The Encore Musical Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) professional and award-winning theatre company, is looking for a Managing Director (MD). The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Children's Drama Teacher in Taiwan

Helen O'Grady Drama Academy is the world's largest after-school children's drama academy with a presence in over 40 countries. At the Helen O'Grady Drama Academy all of our students are treated equally and given the opportunity to shine, regardless of their level of confidence or ability. We avoid auditions and ensure all our students feel encouraged and nurtured within our classes, enabling them to develop at their own pace. Our teachers interact with the students in an energetic and engagin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a professional performer to join the 2023 touring cast of The Ugly Duckling. The spring touring season runs from January to May with four to eight tours on the road. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates: ASAP - May 17, 2023 Transportation costs while on tour, including all hotels, ar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic and Technical Director

Muskegon Civic Theatre, a community-based producing nonprofit organization, is seeking a full-time Artistic and Technical Director to begin during the summer of 2023. A qualified individual for this position will have significant experience in the artistic visioning and technical producing elements of theatrical productions, as well as significant volunteer management experience. The Artistic and Technical Director is the chief artistic officer of Muskegon Civic Theatre and is responsible to Th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Director

The Old Globe, a Tony Award-winning theatre and one of the country's leading theatres, seeks Sound Director candidates to lead the sound department in support of The Old Globe's 15 show season. The Old Globe is known for producing a broad range of work from Shakespeare and the classical repertoire to world premiere musicals and plays, touring productions, and Arts Engagement events. In this role, you'll get to work with some of America's best sound designers, directors, and creative teams w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sound Director

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in theatre sound direction for the position of Sound Director. This is a full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours required. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about theatrical sound and people management, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist/anti-biased organization. Applicants for this role should have robust communication and relationship bui... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: ACTORS FOR THE CODE SWITCH

Sisters Freehold seeks non-union performers to collaborate on the world premiere production of Shakill Jamal's The Code Switch, directed by Raven Lorraine Wilkes with Associate Director Kateri. Rehearsals and performances will be in Baltimore City. Headshots and resumes are optional. Bilingual artists are especially encouraged to apply. Character Breakdown: A Black guy 20's - 30's-Set in his ways A White guy 20's - 30's-"Woke" His wife is black A Black woman late 20's early 30s-Wise and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ROYAL CARIBBEAN PRODUCTIONS | Signature Production Shows | Vocalists and Dancers

Entertainment that runs the gamut from full Broadway and West End musicals, to Las Vegas-style production shows, to aqua and ice spectaculars. No single production company provides more exciting opportunities to both entertainer and audience member. Vocalists: Seeking: Strong singers, with professional performance background (i.e. theater, concert, etc.) Versatile vocalists able to harmonize and perform a wide variety of contemporary music genres, including Pop/Rock, R&B/Soul, Gospel, Cont... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Youth Orchestra Manager

SUMMARY: The Youth Orchestra Manager is primarily responsible for the operations of the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra, the nationally recognized youth development program comprised of four performing ensembles that meet on select Saturdays during the academic year. To accomplish this, the Youth Orchestra Manager collaborates closely with the Education & Community Engagement team as well as with colleagues in the marketing, operations and development departments. NOTE: Currently, all Ne... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking an Administrative Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for the last seventeen years in an intimate 200-seat venue at the Norris Center, a municipal building run by the City of Naples. The Play... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

Job Title: Director of Production Department: Operations Reports to: Chief Operating Officer Classification: Full time, salaried, exempt Salary Range: $55,000-$65,000 (depending on experience) JOB SUMMARY The Director of Production (Director) serves as a critical member of the Arts Council (AC)'s team, bringing technical expertise to staff, partners, and renter interactions. The Director will manage all technical and production aspects of Arts Council's performance facilities (theatres ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Non-Equity Auditions for Gershwin/Porter Revue - Marblehead Little Theatre

Marblehead Little Theatre is pleased to announce non-Equity auditions for Gershwin & Porter, Who Could Ask for Anything More?. Two of the greatest composers of the 20th century are brought to life through their music. First staged at Marblehead Little Theatre in 2014, this original musical revue was written by Anne Lucas and Betty Lautner. Gershwin & Porter, Who Can Ask for Anything More? returns to MLT this summer, July 28-August 6. Auditions will be by appointment on April 3 & 4 from 6:00 ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: New York Aquarium Wildlife Theater Performer

New York Aquarium Wildlife Theater Performer New York Aquarium Temporary/Seasonal NYA-EDUCATION Job Description Location: New York Aquarium Department: Education Title: Wildlife Theater Performer Employment Type: Temporary/Seasonal Pay Rate: $21.00/hour Reports To: Manager of Live Interpretation & Live Interpretation Coordinator Schedule: March through the end of October. ● March - June work is weekends and holidays. ● July - August work is 4-5 days a week. ● Sept... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking queer and religious consultants

In search of a queer person of color, gender-creative/fluid or trans preferred if possible, to market-test an idea for an element of a possible revival of a popular musical. Given the subject matter, input from liberal and/or left-leaning clergy or theologians is also welcome. A one-time consulting fee will be paid; the musical and salary are to be discussed at the time of first meeting.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking queer and religious consultants

