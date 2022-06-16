Now Hiring: Production Supervisor, Sound Designer / Engineer, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/16/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York

Status // Full time, exempt, salaried Schedule // General working hours for this role are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm. Because attending theater is part of the co-director's responsibilities, some weekend and evening event attendance is also expected. Location // A.R.T./New York administrative staff currently operates in a hybrid model that includes both remote and in-person work. In-person occurs primarily at our locations at 520 8th Ave, Suite 319, in Manhattan, and 138 S. Oxford ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

At New York Theatre Workshop, we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre‐makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops, and education and community engagement programs. We nurture groundbreaking writers like Celine Song and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We empower inimitable auteur‐directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to tremendous talents like Whitney White... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Actors for Brand New Historical Drama

Casting "To Know How to Keep," an original historical drama that will be staged at Chelsea Theatre Works Black Box Theater in Chelsea, MA. The performance dates are September 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10. The performances will adhere to any social distancing measures in place under Massachusetts law. The length of the play will be approximately 120 minutes. We are looking for nonunion performers, and the roles are unpaid. In "To Know How to Keep," Napoleon Bonaparte leads a French campaign to colonize th... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Freelance Graphic Designer

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FREELANCE GRAPHIC DESIGNER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Freelance Graphic Designer. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadw... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non-Union Director and Music Director for University Musical Theatre Fall Production of Carrie: The Musical

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania's premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Director and Music Director for its Fall 2022 production of Carrie: The Musical. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. All campus visitors are expected to fill out a daily health screening called PennOpen Campus and may be asked to present a green pass for entry to campus buildings. Because the COVID... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Position Summary Reporting directly to the HSB, LLC, Managing Board, the Executive Director will be responsible for executing HSB's mission while establishing and implementing the organization's strategic vision. The Executive Director will serve as the most senior administrative officer for the organization, working in partnership with the Executive Producer, Board, and senior leadership team. The Executive Director will lead the strategic planning, goal setting and governance for the organiz... (more)

Internships - Creative: Stagecrafters

Join us for auditions for Little Shop of Horrors on Monday, June 20 at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak, MI. Registration begins at 6:30pm and auditions begin at 7pm. We encourage those who are interested in auditioning to pre-register using the online form below. Audition Information: https://www.stagecrafters.org/.../LSOH_AuditionNotice_v7.pdf A deviously delicious musical, Little Shop of Horrors is dark comedy at its best. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles on an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House seeks its next Artistic Director - only the tenth Artistic Director in its storied 107-year history. The Artistic Director will be an individual who is confident, experienced, capable of energizing an entire company, and who will guide this historic LORT organization, building on its celebrated reputation for excellence. This is a rare opportunity to lead one of the country's oldest and most revered regional theatre companies. Cleveland Play House has engaged Management Con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager for ANASTASIA National Tour

NETworks Presentations is seeking a Production Stage Manager for the ANASTASIA National Tour. The Production Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Overview of Responsibilities • Maintains the artistic integrity of the production according to the director's vision • Manages rehearsal process both pre- and post-opening and maintains appropriate blocking and technical documentation • Manages and r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager for HAIRSPRAY National Tour

NETworks Presentations is seeking a Production Stage Manager for the HAIRSPRAY National Tour. The Production Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Overview of Responsibilities • Maintains the artistic integrity of the production according to the director's vision • Manages rehearsal process both pre- and post-opening and maintains appropriate blocking and technical documentation • Manages and r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accounting Manager

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is looking for a detail-oriented and self-motivating "Star" to join our team! The Accounting Manager will direct, maintain and reconcile accounting activities within the Finance department. Essential Functions & Duties: • Responsible for all revenue related tasks within Accounting. Verifies and posts details of revenues, and totals... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: GrandMa Operator

We need a GrandMa 2 operator on the day/night of 6/23/22 at the Chelsea Piers Event Center for a Charity Event. Times 10am - Midnight... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: URGENT: Sound Designer / Engineer

THE CAPE PLAYHOUSE is urgently seeking a Sound Engineer/Designer for the remainder of our 2022 Summer Season. The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA is seeking immediate placement for a Sound Engineer/Designer for the productions of; God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always Patsy Cline, Murder on the Orient Express, and The Fantasticks. This sound engineer will be responsible for ensuring that all equipment used in the show is functioning properly, reconfiguring the system as needed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician and Technical Operations (Waco Hall Coordinator)

Lighting Technician and Technical Operations (Waco Hall Coordinator) Waco, TX, United States Job Identification: 13106 Posting Date: 06/10/2022, 2:22 PM Job Schedule: Full time Locations: Waco, TX, United States Degree Level: Bachelor Job Description: What We Are Looking For The Senior Coordinator, Waco Hall is responsible for technical operations and event management related to lighting, audio and staging for events in Waco Hall. This position requires the availabilit... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Little Shop of Horrors Auditions

Join us for auditions for Little Shop of Horrors on Monday, June 20. Registration begins at 6:30pm and auditions begin at 7pm. We encourage those who are interested in auditioning to pre-register using the online form below. Audition Information: https://www.stagecrafters.org/images/GET_INVOVLED/auditions/LSOH_AuditionNotice_v7.pdf A deviously delicious musical, Little Shop of Horrors is dark comedy at its best. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles on an exciting new species... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Murder Mystery Party Host

Broadway Murder Mysteries is conducting a National talent search for Murder Mystery Party Hosts in all major US cities! Our Hosts, who act as part Emcee and part Detective, work with us on a freelance basis to host murder mystery parties for our clients and ensure they have a killer time! Our Party Planner takes care of all the booking and coordination details so that Hosts can show up to the party ready to kick off the festivities in character as one of our Lead Detectives. If you're h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Producing Artistic Director

ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE (Asolo) invites talented theatrical visionaries interested in building significantly upon one of the nation's most thriving producing organizations to submit applications for its Producing Artistic Director (PAD) position. The PAD serves as Asolo's chief executive officer, leading all planning and execution of an annual program of plays and musicals performed for the yearlong and seasonal patrons of Sarasota, the vibrant and culturally significant gulf shore Florida city... (more)

Classes / Instruction: On Stage

Adelaide Festival Centre's popular school holidays program is back this July with a five day musical theatre intensive program and a three day musical theatre masterclass for your budding musical theatre stars! ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Staff and Tech Personnel

American Thymele Theatre is currently seeking production assistants, assistant directors and stage managers for the New York Euripides Summer Festival productions of Ion and Orestes. Interns and students accepted. Transportation and position fees paid. Stage, on-camera, and remote work necessary. Great opportunity in a professional setting with many rewards. Must be available July 5-August 7, M-F 5:30-9:30 pm. In-person interviews held at Ripley-Grier Studios 520 8th Avenue, 16th floor on Tues... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Blackboard Plays Seeking Directors!

Blackboard Plays is partnering with Ghostlight Productions and Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) to promote a platform for black theatre artists and creatives. Two playwrighting festivals (Black Motherhood & Parenting New Play Festival and the Obsidian Theatre Festival) are in the process of producing their finalist's plays. Blackboard will be producing 12 of the semi-finalists (6 from each festival) for their 2022 reading season. We are seeking directors for this upcoming season for either ... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Manager/Lighting Board Operator

Headwall theatre is a new company, building a team to help bring us to the next level, especially once we secure funding. We want to expand our family as we grow! Looking to give someone the opportunity to learn from and work with theatre professionals in an off-off Broadway setting. Name of Play: #CrazyLand (A new play written by Andrew Marvel) Performance Venue: Astoria Performing Arts Center (44-02 23rd St, Long Island City, NY 11101) Union Status: NON-UNION Pay: Stipend of $600 Pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Carpenter for BLUE MAN GROUP National Tour IMMEDIATE REPLACEMENT

NETworks Presentations is seeking an immediate replacement Head Carpenter for the BLUE MAN GROUP National Tour. The Head Carpenter leads the carpentry department and touring crew and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Overview of Responsibilities • Manage the overall technical integrity of the tour to successfully deliver a high-quality production • Effectively advance all engagements with venues, creating and maintaining the appropriate paperwork, and communicati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing/General Manager - 59E59 Theaters

About the Opportunity 59E59 Theaters has emerged from the pandemic closure and reopened its three spaces, resuming its unique role in the New York City theater ecosystem as a company committed to providing a top-quality professional home and support services for non-profit theaters. During closure, the team at 59E59 engaged in the deep work required to craft a dynamic strategic plan, articulating next wave goals centering the mission of the organization and activating their commitments to eq... (more)