Now Hiring: Music Director, Company Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/4/2022.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Associate Fellowship

Artistic Associate Fellowship The Artistic Associate Fellowship is a one-year grant supported program intended to support one entry-level artist/arts administrator by allowing the fellow to facilitate and develop educational arts programming in accordance with state and national arts curriculum standards. The Artistic Associate reports to the Executive Director and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the artistic and administrative needs of the non-profit. This position is a liaiso... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director - Evita/White Christmas

Seeking Music Director Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre in Hudson, FL Show(s): Evita, White Christmas Production Dates: Evita: Rehearsals begin Sunday, Sep 11. Tech week begins Sunday, Sep 25. Show opens Friday, Sep 30 and runs through Sunday, Oct 23 White Christmas: Rehearsals begin Sunday, Oct 30 Tech week begins Sunday, Nov 13 Show opens Friday, Nov 18 and runs through Saturday, Dec 24 Average of 5 performances a week. Pay Range: $600-$800/week depending on experience. Hous... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

ABOUT THE COMPANY Designated by Playbill as "one of 20 regional houses every theatre lover must know," IAMA is a Los Angeles-based ensemble of artists committed to invigorating live performance for a streaming generation. Through cutting-edge, cool and hyper-modern stories, IAMA is invested in the immediacy of production and strives to bring audiences out of their personal space and into a shared experience. IAMA was built on ambition and determination while ensuring a steadfast commitment to ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exc... (more)

Internships - Crew : Props/Carpentry Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry Intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS COMPANY MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented individual to serve as Company Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Marketing Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Marketing Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a creative, producorial-minded individual to serve as Artistic Associate. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director, the Artistic Associate will take on a vital role as part of the organization's artistic team. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Community Engagement

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit LORT organization located in Naples, Florida seeking a Director of Community Engagement. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Institutional Giving

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL GIVING-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL GIVING for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accounting Manager

ACCOUNTING MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ACCOUNTING MANAGER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Si... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Operations Manager

Operations Manager NETworks is looking for a highly efficient, organized individual to manage the daily operations of parent company that produces multiple touring Broadway productions each year. Based at our company headquarters in Maryland, the Operations Manager works with and helps to organize an incredible team of people that work in MD, NY and remotely across the country. We are looking for an energetic individual who can help keep us connected and strives to keep us working as efficie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production and Design Coordinator

New Stage Theatre is seeking a full-time Production and Design Coordinator for its 2022-2023 Season. New Stage Theatre, a professional theatre in Jackson, Mississippi, is seeking an experienced Production and Design Coordinator to assist with its technical production departments for its current season. The Production and Design Coordinator will work within the 8-member production staff on all Mainstage, Educational and Second Stage Productions, working with theatre leadership to coordina... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

POSITION SUMMARY: Reporting directly to the Chair of the Theatre Program, the incumbent is responsible for overseeing all aspects of MFA student productions, from planning to execution. Advises faculty, students, and collaborating artists on all aspects of productions for the Acting, Directing and Playwriting Concentrations. Fosters a collegial, educational, and supportive environment that enables MFA students, collaborating artists, and staff to do their best work. Leads a production team curr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: ISO Technical Designer/Draftsman for Set-Building Company

Technical Designer/Draftsman Job Description Since 1999, Konduit has been providing quality custom set construction services for TV, film, theater, print, retail, experiences, and beyond. We provide a broad range of services beyond base fabrication, including design rendering, technical build drawing, CNC routing, and professional installation/deinstallation. We are located in Long Island City, Queens in close proximity to most major photo and sound stage studios, with over 10,000 sq ft of ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

Master Carpenter About us Founded in 1884, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts is the first conservatory for actors in the English-speaking world. Since then, its purpose has remained constant: to provide students with the tools needed to make acting their profession. The Academy is an accredited, degree-granting institution with campuses in Los Angeles and New York. With an unmatched history and rich legacy, the Academy honors its past while continually striving to maintain its place ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant to Production Manager

Assistant to Production Manager About us Founded in 1884, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts is the first conservatory for actors in the English-speaking world. Since then, its purpose has remained constant: to provide students with the tools needed to make acting their profession. The Academy is an accredited, degree-granting institution with campuses in Los Angeles and New York. With an unmatched history and rich legacy, the Academy honors its past while continually strivin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager - Sesame Street the Musical

We are seeking a Production Stage Manager with at least 3 years' experience to join our New York Production of Sesame Street the Musical. Rockefeller Productions requires all personnel to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Candidates must have experience, be highly organized, flexible, enthusiastic, and interested in working. An interest in puppets is encouraged but not necessary. Strong calling experience is required and experience with Qlab is a must. Experience working o... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teachers

Job Type: Teachers Job Department: Education Reports to: Jess Urban Summary of Position Looking for Teachers to fill multiple positions. Teachers will work closely with the Raue Center Education Team to imagine, realize, coordinate, and implement the program and classes. The program consists of multiple programs for children ages 18 months through 12years old. Below is the list of job duties, but it is not exhaustive. Primary Responsibilities: ● Create and execute theatre curriculum wit... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Accompanist for education program

Raue Center School For The Arts Seeks Piano Accompanist for 2022/2023 Classes, Workshops, and Musicals Raue Center School For The Arts is seeking a Piano Accompanist to join our upcoming 2022/2023 season of classes, workshops, and musicals. The Piano Accompanist will be responsible for supporting the Music Directors, Teachers, and Raue Center staff during rehearsals, performing with the students during showcases, and being a mentor to the students in the classroom. Successful candidates will... (more)