Now Hiring: Marketing Manager, Technical Director & More - BWW Classifieds

Classes / Instruction: OCTOBER 2023 - VIRTUAL OSHA 30 CLASS OSHA 30 GENERAL INDUSTRY FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY - LANKEY & LIMEY LTD

Fall into Safety w/ Classes from L&L Ltd! Spaces are available in the October 2023 OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Wednesday, October 11th, and continuing over two weeks. (Wednesday, October 11 ,Friday, October 13th, Monday, October 16th, Wednesday, October 18th, Friday, October 20th) You can earn your card in 2 weeks! Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed specifically for the Entertainment Industry. Network... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director of PAC

1. Must have a strong background in technical theatre including skills in computerized lighting design and programming, as well as computerized/digital sound engineering. 2. Must be an excellent problem solver and have good communication and interpersonal skills. 3. Coordinates the technical requirements for all events at the center including but not limited to, school productions, professional productions, and rentals. 4. Maintains all stage equipment. 5. Coo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Manager - Drunk Shakespeare NYC

Compensation: $1000/week with opportunity for advancement based on performance Package: 10 paid vacation days. Healthcare stipend after 6 months employment. Work Schedule: full time, 5 days per week (Thursday-Monday evening schedule with Tues/Wed off) Start Date: immediate The hit Off-Broadway comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, is seeking an Assistant Manager to join our leadership team! This position functions as the Manager on Duty when the General Manager is off, and otherwise supplements t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

The Marketing Manager assists in the planning and is responsible in the development and execution of marketing strategies for George Street Playhouse, its mainstage productions, educational programming, special events and the overall branding of the institution. This position reports directly to the Director of Marketing & Customer Experience, and works closely with all other senior directors to ensure efficiency, collaboration and effective coordination. The Marketing Manager is responsible f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking a professional performers for its touring production of Hugs and Kisses. The touring season runs from late August to early June with four to eight tours on the road each semester. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates for Hugs and Kisses (fall semester): 8/28/23 - 12/16/23 Transporta... (more)

Classes / Instruction: OSHA 30 Construction for the Entertainment Industry - Fall 2023 Virtual OSHA 30 Class - Lankey & Limey LTD

Looking for your OSHA 30 Construction Card? Spaces are available in the September/ October 2023 OSHA 30 Construction for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Monday, September 11th, 2023 and running for 5 Mondays through October 9th 2023. Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed speciIcally for the Entertainment Industry. Network with like-minded peers around the country and enjoy thoughtprovoking group discussions while developing the skills, to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Donor Programs

MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. Signature serves... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Founding Members of Fourth Wall Ensemble

New York: Fourth Wall is seeking talented singers with extensive experience in vocal ensemble singing. The group is looking to fill twelve founding member positions. Fourth Wall is dedicated to storytelling through sound and movement. This theatrical ensemble will bring new works to life, while exploring the earliest roots of vocal music. Members of Fourth Wall will have the opportunity to be both creators and collaborators, participating in performances encompassing theater, dance, film, vi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Register today for Chevalier Ballet's FREE Trainee Auditions

Register today for Chevalier Ballet's 2023/24 Trainee Auditions! Registration is free. The audition will take place on August 25th from 12-1:30pm. Dancers are welcome to stay until 4 pm for repertoire and pilates. Follow this link to register: https://forms.gle/WmE4BsxYyH7RLAdcA The audition will be held at the Battery Dance studios at 380 Broadway FL 5, New York, NY 10013. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: The Rat Pack Lounge

Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro, IN is seeking an actor for the following roles in The Rat Pack Lounge: **NOTE ABOUT CASTING: The premise of the show is that Frank, Dean and Sammy come back to earth and inhabit the bodies of living people. Therefore, none of the actors need to look anything like our stars, they just need to embody their essence. Bobby Goldberg/Sammy Davis, Jr. Lifelong friend of Vic, and Janitor at the Rat Pack Lounge… his body is taken over by Sammy Davis, Jr… he sing... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Playwrights’ Center - Producing Artistic Director

Producing Artistic Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Playwrights’ Center (PWC), the nation’s premiere organization in supporting playwrights in ways that enable them to thrive as artists and as humans, seeks its next Producing Artistic Director (PAD). The Producing Artistic Director will form a dynamic partnership with the Managing Director (MD), Robert Chelimsky, an engaged board, and a talented staff at an intensely exciting moment as PWC prepares to move into a new ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Designer / Engineer - FDU production of A Class Act

Seeking a sound designer/engineer for a production of A Class Act at FDU School of the Arts in Madison NJ. The successful applicant will program, set up, manage and mix 14-16 wireless microphones for actors plus microphones for a live band (including additional inputs) using our in house system which consists of a Midas M32 Digital Board and a mix of Audio Technica ATW-T1001 and Sure QLXD1 microphones and receivers. The successful applicant will guide FDU students in wireless mic placeme... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Theatre Instructor/Set Designer

Technical Theatre Teacher / Set Designer Job Description Position Overview We are seeking a highly skilled and creative individual to join Stage Door Performing Arts Academy as a Technical Theatre Instructor/Set Designer. As a key member of our faculty, you will play a vital role in nurturing the artistic growth of our students, providing them with comprehensive training in technical theatre. This position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of aspiring... (more)

Internships - Creative: Directing Fellow

Current Fellowship offerings for the 2023-2024 Season Include: Directing Fellow Each Asolo Rep Directing Fellows will serve as Assistant Director for two mainstage productions in the 2023-2024 Mainstage Season. Duties may include: • Evaluating and reporting on script submissions • Conducting dramaturgical research for the ’23-’24 season • Attending rehearsals and preview performances. • Participating in creating audience-facing dramaturgical features and displays. • Leading talkback... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Director - STOMP National Tour

Opening for Lighting Director - North American Touring Production of STOMP. Individual will be responsible for ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show’s lighting are regularly met at all venues. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Keeping open lines of communication with Electrician and Production Manager • Liaising with the creators, rehearsal director, and/or designers to ensure that the show’s aesthetic is being maintained • Workin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Carpenter - STOMP National Tour

Opening for Head Carpenter - North American Touring Production of STOMP Individual will be responsible for shepherding a smooth and safe load-in, performance, and load-out at every venue. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Keeping open lines of communication with Production Manager, touring crew, and local crew • Maintaining the scenery and scenic equipment • Leading local crews on load-in, performance, and load-out • Executing show cues as well as changeov... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Long Wharf Theatre seeks Director of Marketing and Communications

Position Summary The Director of Marketing and Communications, in partnership with the Artistic Director and Managing Director, will create the most compelling narrative to tell the exciting new story of Long Wharf Theatre. This person will use innovative tools and initiatives to communicate the message that LWT makes exciting art and tells impactful stories that are for everyone. The Director of Marketing is an extension of the company’s artistic leadership and will work in deep partnership w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer / Developer / Editor

Musical Seeks Associate Producer / Editor / Promoter / Team Player – Part-Time Consulting Musical with 2 Acts - 18 songs original songs and filled with humor seeks help. We seek someone in NYC to help make contacts, develop material and take this Musical comedy to the next level. Perfect opportunity for someone based in NYC area looking to be part of a developing project that can start part-time and expand into more. Preferred Qualifications - Live in NYC area – with ability to be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical and Rigging Supervisor

The George Mason University Center for the Arts seeks qualified candidates for the Technical and Rigging Supervisor position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment. About the Position: The Technical and Rigging Supervisor provides comprehensive execution and supervision of carpent... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Ballet Hispánico

Reporting to the Chief Managing Director and working closely with the Artistic Director & CEO, School of Dance Director, Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer, and the Director of Development, the DoMC will lead and inspire the in-house staff, as well as contract publicists, graphic designers, photographers, and videographers. In this period of transition for the Marketing & Communications department, there is an opportunity to revisit how its structure can best serve the organization’s needs ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a full time Facilities Manager. Founded in 1970, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC typically produces eight plays annually in Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on West 47th Street and off-Broadway at ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting Supervisor reports directly to the Technical Director and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The Lighting Supervisor actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Liaison with Lighting Designers for light plot and specifications, providing necessary information (ground plans, inventory lists, preliminary schedules, etc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Gospel Musical

www.WASYO.org

16 year old Lamont is standing at the crossroads. Should he return to the church or stay with the gang who avenged his father’s murder.

REVEREND GRACE | Male | African-American | Age: 35 - 50

Pastor and founder of the Church. Non-judgmental man. Loves his church and family. Talent - gospel, musical theatre, R&B.

EVANGELIST GRACE | Female | African-Ame... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter/Draftsperson

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background theatrical construction drafting techniques and regional theatre or commercial scenery production for the position of Carpenter/Draftsperson. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that is guaranteed at least 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. Per that collective bargaining agreement, in the event that two or more applican... (more)