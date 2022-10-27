Now Hiring: Lighting Supervisor, Head Carpenter and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/27/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Broadway Theatre Porter

Interested applicants should have a positive attitude, an attention for detail, are self-motivated, punctual, and must be good at interacting with the public on behalf of the Theater in a friendly manner. Porter duties include: - Maintaining cleanliness of Theater through sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, dusting, replenishing supplies, cleaning carpets, taking care of trash, cleaning the bathrooms and all surface areas - Preparing the house for the show each night - Opening the theatre fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Summary: American Stage Theatre Company in St. Petersburg, Florida is seeking an energetic and bright Audience Services Manager to join our dynamic team in advancing American Stage's mission and commitment to the arts. This position is an essential part of the team in connecting with patrons through box office management, data reporting, group sales coordination, season subscription and ticket sale campaign execution, CRM management and customer service relations. The Audience Service M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre B Executive Director

The executive director establishes and executes the organization's strategic plan in cooperation with the board of directors and collaborates with the ensemble on artistic decisions. They manage the business aspects of the company with a primary focus on development and finance. The executive director oversees staff and volunteers and reports to the board of directors. This is a full-time position located in Moorhead, Minnesota. The executive director has an office on-premises and is also able ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a Technical Director for our upcoming production of THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY. The Technical Director reports to the Production Manager. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: -Work closely with designers and Production Manager to evaluate designs for feasibility and make recommendations to realize designs within the given budget. -Review shop bids with designer and Production Manager -Work closely wit... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Non Equity General Auditions for 2023 Season- Much Ado & Midsummer Night's Dream

Auditions will be held at: The Kaleidoscope Cabaret 927 Petaluma Blvd North Petaluma, CA 94952. Please present 2 contrasting monologues 2 minutes each. Bring 3 copies of your headshot and resume. Audition Dates and Times: • Saturday, November 26 & December 3 @ 10am-2pm • Sunday, November 27 & December @ 1pm- 5pm Audition slots available at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ 10C094DAEA829AAFCC25-auditions... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance for MTW

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST Job Title: Director of Finance Status: Full Time, Exempt Position Type: Full Time, 40+ hours/week Reports To: Executive Director Background: Musical Theatre West is an arts leader in one of the most culturally rich and diverse areas in the United States. Our community has launched us into a leading professional, award-winning regional theatre with national recognition. For over 70 years we have been a champion of introducing broader audiences to Broadway caliber m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General/Production Manager

ELM SHAKESPEARE COMPANY in New Haven, CT seeks a General/Production Manager (GM/PM). Working closely with the Producing Artistic Director, the GM/PM will facilitate day-to-day business operations throughout the year including financial record keeping/reporting, administration, facilities, and contracts. In the summer months, the GM/PM will be responsible for the organization and supervision of the technical elements of production including staffing and the production process. Ideal candid... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: WEST SIDE STORY Seeking Head Carpenter

HEAD CARPENTER: Salary $1600 USD paid weekly + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ breakfast Depart: November 16th Load-In: November 18th (Germany) Agreement runs through Dubai Opera (April 30, 2023) with option to extend to April 2, 2024. Experience with touring musicals a plus, experience with international tours a plus. Send your resume and brief cover letter asap. Please indicate your name and position requested in the subject line to: WSSInternationalTourTech@gmail.com ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers to Teach Children's Afternoon Enrichment Classes

NY Kids Club & NY Preschool is inspiring today's children to succeed in tomorrow's world with our love for play- and we're looking for After School Enrichment Teachers to join our growing team! Our mission is to instill a lifelong love of learning with our engaging curriculum, taught in a safe, dynamic and supportive environment and designed to enrich every child throughout their educational journey. We pride ourselves on an environment that allows you to find a sense of belonging, learn from... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing & Communications

Job Title: Associate Director of Marketing & Communications (Salaried, Exempt) Department: Marketing & Communications Reports to: Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Direct Reports: Marketing Manager, Communications Manager About the Company: Pasadena Playhouse is one of the top regional theaters in the country and the State Theater of California. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman, it presents a full season of artistically innovative productions and e... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Supervisor

*Position Overview* The Lighting Supervisor is responsible for communicating clearly with the lighting designer in order to implement the lighting design for each of the theatre's productions, which involves overseeing the preparation, hanging, connection, focusing, and maintenance of stage lighting fixtures. This position is part-time, year-round. Daily employment primarily is on-site at the Bangor Opera House. *Responsibilities* -Interpret the materials supplied by the designers and dete... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate, Advancement Services Analytics

The Public Theater seeks an Associate, Advancement Services Analytics to join the team. As an Associate, you will support the Assistant Director, Advancement Services, by providing maintenance, list and extraction management, customizations, and documentation for Tessitura, the CRM database at The Public Theater. This position is part of the Advancement Services team and reports to the Assistant Director, Advancement Services. We are looking for a problem-solver interested in devising creative... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate, Advancement Services Operations

The Associate, Advancement Services Operations is responsible for supporting the Advancement Services team and overseeing the overall entry and maintenance of contributions, performance set-up, and ticket processes in the Tessitura database. They work with the Manager, Advancement Services Operations on gift accounting, financial, and database management tasks. This position also supports the Associate Director, Tessitura Ticketing Operations with performance season management responsibilities.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager needed for Off Broadway Musical

Looking for an experienced Production Manager to manage load in/out and organize the crew/electricians for an Off-Broadway musical coming to Theatre Row in Feb 2023. Starts ASAP. Load in Feb 20-22, 2023. Load out March 26-27. Please send resumes/references to steven_usa@hotmail.com ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern to Major Celebrity in Los Angeles

A major celebrity in Los Angeles is actively looking for a bright and capable student, must be at least a junior in college for 3 full days per week, starting on/about November 1st. The position involves responsibilities from coordinating travel, appointment scheduling, calendars, printing scripts and running errands. Prior industry or assistant experience is helpful. Stipend provided; and college credit offered. Contact us: Please send a cover letter, resume, and all inquiries to: Vi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions at Renaissance Theatre

Virtual Auditions for the remainder of the 2022-2023 Season The Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio, is accepting video audition submissions for the remainder of their 2022-2023 season, Monday, October 24th through Sunday, November 6th, 2022. Casting for: Something Rotten (Performances March 4th-12th, 2023), Stephen Sondheim's Follies, (Performances April 14th-23rd, 2023), Sweeney Todd: In Concert with the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra, (Performance May 6th, 2023), title o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: 10/31 & 11/1 - STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including: Carpenters Electricians Audio & Video Technicians CertiHed Fork Operators CertiHed Scissor & Boom Lift Operators Riggers Loaders Specifically seeking hands and labor for Monday 10/31/22 & Wednesday 11/2/22. Please email your resume to: labor@lankeyandlimey.com... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter(s) Wanted

Looking for Scenic Carpenter to Assist in Constructing Sets for Performances, under the direction of the Technical Director/Scenic Designer. Non Bargaining Unit Position at a Community College Performing Arts Center. Please see website for application link.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director and Designer

SUMMARY The Technical Director and Designer is responsible for designing all sets, scenery, props, and lighting for all Calvin Theatre and Dance Company (CTDC) productions, building and/or supervising the building of scenery for all CTDC productions, and maintaining the production technical calendar. Also responsible for safe scene shop operations, maintaining scene shop equipment, property and furniture storage areas and other theatre-related facilities, supervising student employees and unpa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Teaching Artists

Roundabout Theatre Company, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit theatres, seeks dynamic professional artists of all theatrical disciplines to join a vibrant roster of collaborative teaching artists. SUMMARY Education at Roundabout offers programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire and engage. Our goal is to use theatre to promote social equity through three core program areas: Teaching & Learning: Partnerships with students and teachers throughout the five bor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

SpeakEasy Stage seeks an enterprising chief executive to take on the newly created role of Executive Director. This individual will work with Artistic Director and Board of Directors to set and implement the strategic direction for the company - aligning mission, strategy, and outcomes in pursuit of artistic excellence; deepened community engagement; anti-racism, equity, and inclusion; and financial and operational strength. The Executive Director is the senior responsible officer for achievem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HR Generalist

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: FULL-TIME SCENIC CARPENTER - THE GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL

Full-Time Scenic Carpenter The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a year-round Scenic Carpenter. Scenic Carpenters report to the Head Carpenter and ATD of Scenery Operations. Scenic Carpenters work as a member of a 4-6 person carpentry crew. This year, their primary goals will include assisting with the construction of four productions, a few large prop pieces, and general carpentry projects on campus. Basic wood construction and welding knowledge is needed. Some projects will be worked on indep... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director

INDIANA REPERTORY THEATRE (IRT), the state of Indiana's flagship theatre company, invites inventive artistic visionaries committed to the thoughtful stewardship of this admired 50-year-old cultural institution to present themselves as candidates for the position of Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director. Embracing artistic leadership through a broadening lens of inclusion and equity is essential to IRT's ascendent values as a company dedicated to progressive and forward-looking ideals around dive... (more)