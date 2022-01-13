Now Hiring: Internships, Public Relations Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/13/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

OUR VISION: TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themselves well we can break down barriers of racism and inequality and create positive, active citizens. OUR MISSION: TADA! Youth Theater's mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager - Musical Theatre West

MUSICAL THEATRE WEST Job Title: Production Manager Status: Full Time, Exempt Position Type: Full Time, 40+ hours/week Reports To: General Manager Background: Musical Theatre West is an arts leader in one of the most culturally rich and diverse areas in the United States. Our community has launched us into a leading professional, award-winning regional theatre with national recognition. For 70 years we have been a champion of introducing broader audiences to Broadway caliber musical th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager(Temporary)

Public Relations Manager (Temporary) The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public is seeking a savvy, strategic, and collaborative public relations professional to join its Communications Team in 2022 to amplify the stories of the theater's artists, productions, programs, and mission through innovative and skillfully planned public relations campaigns. Reporting to the Director ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Manager/Tech Director

TADA! Youth Theater is seeking a Part-Time Production Manager/Tech Director for upcoming winter production. Position starts January 4, 2022 and runs through strike mid-March. This position could possibly turn into a longer part-time position for the season which runs through the beginning of August. Applicants should email their cover letter and resume with references to Ashley Knowles, aknowles@tadatheater.com, Associate Director of Ensemble Program. OUR VISION: TADA!'s vision is that... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TimeLine Theatre Company - Executive Director

Organization Founded in 1997, TimeLine Theatre Company (TimeLine) is one of Chicago's leading cultural institutions. From the moment its six founders each pitched in $50 to launch the company, TimeLine has worked to create theatre experiences that extend far beyond the stage. Its team of Company Members works collaboratively to present riveting stories that link past, present, and future-exploring today's social and political issues through the lens of the past and inspiring audiences to re-im... (more)

Internships - Administrative: RRR Creative Winter Internship

RRR CREATIVE, a NYC-based production company and boutique creative agency, is seeking an intern for Winter 2022. RRR is looking for a highly motivated individual with a passion for producing, who is social media and PR savvy, with first-hand knowledge of all social platforms and who exhibits exemplary written communication skills, is obsessed with current pop-culture trends, and is interested in learning more about various aspects of the entertainment business (theatre, fashion, music, lifest... (more)

Internships - Administrative: INTERNS NEEDED FOR THE THEATER CENTER

Interns needed for The Theater Center (1627 Broadway @ 50th Street) from mid-January - early May. We are hiring in-person interns who need to be fully vaccinated (including a booster!). Must be able to commit to a 8-10 hour/week fixed schedule (flexible) and be available for a weekly meeting on Mondays from 2-3 PM. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will participate in social media but will also be given a specific project(s) of their own in the areas of ma... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Individual Giving & Special Events

Primary Stages seeks a dynamic, energetic, and dedicated professional for the full-time position of Manager of Individual Giving & Special Events. Primary Stages currently operates on a $3 million operating budget with nearly 60% raised from philanthropic sources. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Manager of Individual Giving & Special Events is an active front-line fundraiser who meets regularly with Primary Stages donors and facilitates efforts to identify, cultivate, solicit, and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On On Kentucky Avenue

POST ON KENTUCKY AVENUE A Celebration of Atlantic City's FAMED Club Harlem Created by Jeree Wade Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! Dancers We are seeking fit and able African-American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance and Business Manager

Dixon Place, an award-winning, non-profit, arts organization, is seeking a dedicated individual with substantial financial and business management experience. Requirements/Qualifications • Minimum 5 years experience in bookkeeping, accounting, budgeting, contracts, and financial planning; non-profit experience preferred. Additionally, all such bookkeeping and accounting skills required for the theater's cocktail bar, a for-profit subsidiary • Strong propensity for being responsible,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance and Business Manager Position

Classes / Instruction: Peridance Program Auditions 2022

Dance, Connect, and Train with Peridance! Join Peridance for a WORLD-WIDE audition tour for upcoming 2022 Programs: 1. Certificate Program (Ages 17 - 25) Peridance's Certificate Program is a two year post-secondary training program. Two tracks of study are available- Commercial and Ballet/Contemporary. Students will take 3-5 classes daily including theory classes and dance technique classes. The program includes performance opportunities and mentorship. International students study on an F... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Sound Engineer

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking a Sound Engineer for our Boyd Quinson Stage to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This position ensures high quality sound for the 10x10 New Play Festival in February. This position requires an independent individual with knowledge of theatrical sound systems that is able to work with a team to reach the artistic goals of the production. Barrington Stage has a three-fold m... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Kiser Theater Company Manager

Kiser Theater Company Manager About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Special Events

Manager of Special Events About Second Stage Theatre Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a thea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Development and Operations

Manager of Development and Operations About Second Stage Theatre Second Stage Theatre produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and we... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer for Barefoot in the Park

Dig Deep Theatre is looking for a scenic/set designer to help us bring to life Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon. This will open in June 2022 at The Main Theatre. We want to secure a scenic/set designer ASAP to being the process of creating the space and setting the scene! The photos attached are our scenic inspiration. Looking for creative hearts and minds to help us bring this story to life! digdeeptheatre@gmail.com www.digdeeptheatre.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Pampers Newborn Casting

Casting Asian and Black newborn babies (must be at least 15 days old by 1/20/2022) for a Pampers preemie packaging shoot on 1/20 and 1/21 in Brooklyn, NY. Looking for small babies or healthy preemies 7lbs or under. Babies will be swaddled and sleeping for the shoot. Rate: $1250/day - Babies will only be needed for two hours each, only 20 minutes of which will be spent shooting as per New York labor laws. Usage: In perpetuity, for packaging only. A baby wrangler and nurse will be present on se... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

OUR VISION: TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themselves well we can break down barriers of racism and inequality and create positive, active citizens. OUR MISSION: TADA! Youth Theater's mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager

Seeking: Experienced Non-Union stage managers to apply for upcoming performance of a new play. The Growing Stage celebrates and encourages diversity in the casting of all of our productions. Company will consist of four paid Non-Union roles available for adult artists and two community artist roles that will be filled by young people aged 10 to 16. Auditions being held at The Growing Stage on Tuesday, January 18th at 7pm. Please Note: As per The Growing Stage's Health & Safety Policy, al... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Communication and Events Coordinator

Sea Dog Theater is a small award-winning, non-profit theater founded in 2016 by Janelle and Christopher Domig. With a permanent residency space at Calvary St. George's Church on 16th street in Manhattan, Sea Dog Theater produces regular one-night reading events during the year, intimate site specific productions throughout the city and develops bigger productions for traditional theater spaces. Our mission is to tell stories of alienation and reconciliation and to cultivate a rich, diverse comm... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Cultural Park Theater Seeks Set Builder/Scene Shop Supervisor

Scene Shop Supervisor/Part Time



At the Cultural Park Theater in Cape Coral, Florida, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that volunteers and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for everyone.



Responsibilities



Execute, construct, and install scenery and scenic properties ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Cultural Park Theater Seeks Janitorial/Houskeeping Staff

Janitor Custodian/Part Time



At the Cultural Park Theater in Cape Coral, Florida, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that volunteers and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for everyone.