Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Artistic Director, & More - BWW Classifieds

Featured Listings This Week

CATEGORY

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Cleveland Ballet Company Artist Auditions

Cleveland Ballet announced its 2024-2025 season audition tour dates as it seeks to add exceptional artists for the company’s 10th-anniversary celebration. Cleveland Ballet is the premier resident ballet company of Northeast Ohio. Recognized by Dance Informa USA as “the fastest growing [ballet] company in the nation,” the auditions will look for talented artists to fill roles available for Cleveland Ballet company artists and School of Cleveland Ballet trainees. Interested dancers must sub... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Creative Director of Marketing

JOB SUMMARY The Creative Director of Marketing is responsible for developing and implementing all of the company’s in-house marketing, public relations, and advertising strategies. The Creative Director of Marketing is responsible for promoting MMT’s events and mission through social media and engagement with press and news media outlets. They are responsible for collecting and distributing all media for MMT and keeping MMT’s online presence up to date. DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES Creating reg... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Sound Technician

The Old Globe seeks a highly skilled and experienced theatrical sound engineer to fill its open Head Sound Technician position in The Old Globe Theatre. The Head Sound Technician is responsible for: the installation, operation, and maintenance of sound equipment; supervising technicians and running crews; and the documentation of show and theatre information. The position requires several years of experience at Broadway-style line mixing using state of the art equipment. Competitive candidate... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Evening Reservation and Rooms Coordinator

POSITION TITLE:

Evening Reservation and Rooms Coordinator

ABOUT Dramatists Guild Foundation:

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to write... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Manager

Position Title:

Grants Manager

About Dramatists Guild Foundation:

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Literary Intern

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with an interest in learning about a Regional Theater Artistic department, with some administrative experience, to serve as Artistic Intern. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma’s organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizatio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Interim Sound Engineer

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FACILITIES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking an experienced, detail-oriented, and highly skilled individual to serve as Facilities Manager in the new Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Midland (TX) Community Theatre, one of the largest amateur theatres in the US that produces ten productions per year in three different performance spaces, is seeking candidates for the position of Artistic Director. Ideal candidates should have a bachelor or master’s degree in drama or extensive theatre experience. Additional valuable skills or background include directing amateur productions, educational theatre experience, and production management. AD will be expected to direct four product... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: CASTING DORIAN GRAY

Dorian Gray: A Salon Reading is a staged, immersive reading of Maeve Aurora Chapman’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s infamous novel. This adaptation utilizes text from Wilde’s letters, poems, and interviews to highlight the parallels between the tragic plot of the novel and Wilde’s own life. This play explores themes of masculinity and its repercussions for femininity in a gendered society. This play will be a four person cast with only Dorian (she/her), Basil (they/them), Lord Henry (she/her)... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Kinky Boots Auditions

Colchester Community Theatre has scheduled auditions for its February 2024 production of Kinky Boots through special arrangement with MTI. Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best A... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: 2024 Part-Time Spring Teaching Artist

About Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) Greenbrier Valley Theatre is a live-performance theatre and much more. The mission of GVT is to create live, professional quality theatre in West Virginia and through theatre to enlighten, enrich and enliven the life of our Region. GVT is involved in all aspects of the arts and humanities, with people of all ages. From its 1966 productions in a tent alongside the Greenbrier River to Actors’ Equity affiliation in a state-of-the-art facility in downtown L... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticket Services Director

The Old Globe seeks an Assistant Ticket Services Director for this renowned theatre in San Diego’s beautiful Balboa Park. Reporting to the Ticket Services Director, the Assistant Ticket Services Director will supervise the operations of The Old Globe ticket office, with a focus on training, scheduling, and supervising lead ticket services representative and part-time ticket services representatives; executing Tessitura programming projects; and assisting in managing phone, online, and in-pe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

Olney Theatre Center, an award-winning, four-stage, leading regional theater in the vibrant DC region, seeks an outstanding theater-maker to serve as its DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION (DOP). The DOP oversees a $4M production budget, with performances across four spaces on Olney Theatre Center’s 14-acre campus. Partnering closely with Artistic Director Jason Loewith, the DOP ensures the company’s full range of performances and presentations happen efficiently, equitably, and with excellence. The... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager for National Tour

Stage Manager Needed for National Tour About Flamenco Vivo: Founded in 1983 and celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of America’s premier flamenco companies. We serve more than 35,000 people nationwide each year through far-reaching programs that entertain, educate, and empower. Our mission is to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic and Latinx heritage; produce and perform high quality dance works; provide arts educati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grant Writer

JOB SUMMARY The McCallum Theatre is seeking a talented, highly motivated and experienced Grant Writer to join our team. The Grant Writer will play a critical role in securing funding from private and family foundations, government entities, corporations, and organizations to support our mission and programs. This position will work closely with various departments to ensure the development of compelling grant proposals, the cultivation of strong donor relationships, and the effective managemen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant General Manager

New York City Dance Alliance is looking for an Assistant General Manager. This will be a mid-level position ideally for someone with 2-3 years of company manager experience at a dance company, theatre company, and/or a not-for profit organization. There is room for growth with this position. The primary focus of the job will be to arrange travel for a 50-person touring team. Company currently produces approximately 40 events a year, throughout the United States, with 15-25 people traveli... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Garden Theatre Announces Auditions for ALL SHOOK UP & ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

Garden Theatre Announces Auditions for ALL SHOOK UP & ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE WINTER GARDEN, FL (34787) – The Garden Theatre is pleased to announce auditions for ALL SHOOK UP and ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE to be presented at the Garden Theatre located at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden. Audition times and requirements are as listed below. These productions are not part of our 24/25 Season which will be announced and auditioned for at a later date. The Garden Theatre is committed to equity, d... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Deaf/HH/Coda/fluent ASL Dancers/acrobatic performers neede for spring tour

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive, accessible nonprofit Circus that represents multi-abled performers and celebrates disability and diversity through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. Built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment, and Education, Omnium Circus is comprehensively inclusive and accessible on stage, behind the scenes, and in our audience. www.OmniumCircus.org Omnium Circus is seeking artists (NYC-based preferred) for 2 roles for our 7... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: ASSISTANT ELECTRICIAN (LX 2) - West Side Story - International Tour

Salary: $1,100 wkly (negotiable according to experience) + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ breakfast. Medical Insurance and Workers Compensation Insurance included. Start date is flexible, on or about Nov 8th. Send your resume and brief cover letter asap. Please indicate your name and position requested in the subject line to: WSSInternationalTourTech@gmail.com PRESS LINK: https://bway.ly/buk7qn#/article/Lonny-Price-Directed-WEST-SIDE-STORY-World... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager Needed for National Tour

Flamenco Vivo Seeks Stage Manager for National Tour About Flamenco Vivo: Founded in 1983 and celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of America’s premier flamenco companies. We serve more than 35,000 people nationwide each year through far-reaching programs that entertain, educate, and empower. Our mission is to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic and Latinx heritage; produce and perform high quality dance works; pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Assistant Controller, this position supervises a staff of four and plays a key role ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Director of Development, McCarter Theatre Center

DEPARTMENT: Development CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Annual; Exempt REPORTS TO: Executive Director BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid vacation, sick and personal time, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, and a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match, as well as other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ, with occasional opportunity for remote work. Regular offic... (more)