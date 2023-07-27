Now Hiring: Audio Engineer, Light Board Operator/Programmer, and More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/27/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway and Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Second Stage is dedicated to int... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theater Performance Course Instructor

Musical Theater Courses are Wednesdays at 5:30-6:25 and 6:30-7:25 weekly, beginning August 23rd and ending December 20th. JOB SUMMARY: Reporting to the Education Director, the Instructor for the Artisan Academy is responsible for instructing, setting up, and preparing for the assigned classes and providing quality educational opportunities to every student enrolled. INSTRUCTOR RESPONSIBILITIES: -Create lesson plans/daily schedule and submit them to the Education Director for approval two week... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Services Manager

Position Summary: Artisan Center Theater, a renowned performing arts organization in Hurst, is seeking a proactive and organized individual to join our team as the Box Office Manager. The Box Office Manager will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth and efficient operations of our ticketing services, enhancing customer experiences, and contributing to the overall success of the theater. This is a leadership position that requires exceptional communication, customer service, and managerial skil... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Engineer

Seeking an Audio Engineer (a1) IN THE HEIGHTS 11 performances (spread over the 3 weeks at 4 shows/week) See schedule below. The venue has a house sound system in place so load-in consists of mainly prepping cast mics, orchestra mics and programming with the Designer. The theatre is located 35 min from NYC via train or car. No housing is available. Must be well versed on a Digico SD9 and seeking those with experience mixing large musicals, line-by-line mixing etc. Dates ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Electrician

Seeking a production electrician for In the Heights. This is a part-time opportunity with a flexible schedule based on the applicant's availability. Load in the week of Sept 18-21 Sept 27 or 28(Focus) Overhire Electricians provided for hang/foucs. Must be comfortable with an ETC ION board. Tech week (on call for any major work notes) Oct 1-5. You are not required to be all tech rehearsals. Please send a resume and references ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Donor Programs

MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. Signature serves... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer Needed

Austin Rainbow Theatre is currently seeking a Scenic Designer for their upcoming production of Sordid Lives written by Del Shores. This is a paid contract position. Production dates: October 6th to October 14th. Production Calendar TBD. To apply, please email a resume, portfolio, and 2 references to lculver@austinrainbowtheatre.org.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing - La Jolla Music Society

The Director of Marketing is responsible for ticket sales and brand awareness for all La Jolla Music Society performances, including the Winter Season, SummerFest, and all other seasonal or special programming. The Director oversees a team of eleven full- and part-time staff, including six direct reports: Director of Communications & PR, Data & Marketing Analysis Manager, Marketing Manager, Senior Graphic Designer (with a team of one), Box Office and Guest Services Manager (with a team of four)... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Youth Academy

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Since its founding in 1994, Step Afrika! has made incredible strides. The Company started as a small D.C. dance company with a $250,000 budget, one staffer, and no board. Today, Step Afrika! is a $3 million-plus organization that serves thousands annually. Step Afrika! is experiencing unprecedented demand in its tour and performance schedule. Each year the company serves more and more people with its original productions, world-renowned performances, and arts education programs. In 2022, Step Af... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Classification: Full Time, Salaried, Exempt Reports to: Board of Directors (Co-Report with Producing Artistic Director) Salary Range: $65,000 – $90,000 (commensurate with experience) Benefits Package: Group Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision), Group Life Insurance, Employer-Sponsored 401(k), Two Weeks Paid Vacation The Encore Musical Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) professional and award-winning theatre company, is looking for a Managing Director (MD). The primary responsibility of ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Directing Fellow

Current Fellowship offerings for the 2023-2024 Season Include: Directing Fellow Each Asolo Rep Directing Fellows will serve as Assistant Director for two mainstage productions in the 2023-2024 Mainstage Season. Duties may include: • Evaluating and reporting on script submissions • Conducting dramaturgical research for the ’23-’24 season • Attending rehearsals and preview performances. • Participating in creating audience-facing dramaturgical features and displays. • Leading talkback... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & CEO - Shea's Performing Arts Center

Position Summary Reporting to the Chairman of the Board, the President & CEO will provide strategic and visionary leadership to Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s three theatres—Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s 710 Theatre, and Shea’s Smith Theatre—ensuring programmatic and operational integrity, sustainability, and excellence. The successful candidate will prioritize and build on Shea’s impact as a resource for the community and will be the public face for Shea’s throughout the region, enhancing the organ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for 'Guys and Dolls' - Musical

Beverly Theatre Guild Chicago kicks off its 61st Season with the classic musical romantic comedy 'Guys and Dolls.' Auditions are being held on August 13 & 14, 2023. Performances are October 20, 21 & 22, 2023. For more detailed information, and to schedule an audition slot, please go to: https://www.wejoinin.com/sheets/uhrrh BTG is committed to diversity in casting, so we welcome anyone who is interested in being a part of this fabulous production. Has it been a while since you've been onstage... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Asst Technical Director & Instructor

The Assistant Technical Director and Instructor is a part-time position working directly with the Technical Theater Director and the Director of Theater Arts and supervised by the Principal. Classes are taught on Thursday evenings and Saturdays, ideal for those who are professionals beyond the school. The candidate will support Bishop Ireton’s Catholic identity and school mission. Organizational and planning skills are required, with a high level of energy and a consistently positive attitude e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Institutional Giving

DIRECTOR OF INSTITUTIONAL GIVING - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF INSTITUTIONAL GIVING. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting for Anna Bella Eema

Seeking actors for an upcoming production of Anna Bella Eema by Lisa D’Amour. Performance dates are November 10-12 at Prototype 327 in Paterson, NJ https://www.prototype237.com. Ten-year-old Anna Bella and her hermetic mother Irene live in a ratty trailer on the edge of town. When their trailer park is slated for demolition because of interstate highway expansion, Irene refuses to leave. In this moment of crisis, Anna Bella creates a new girl out of the mud behind their trailer home. This mud... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WANTED - MUSIC ARRANGER/COPYIST/TRANSCRIBER

We want a highly skilled and experienced music arranger/copyist/transcriber to join a unique project awaiting special permission from a renowned composer for funding and active production. This is a temporary position, with the possibility of a full-time role to follow later in the production process. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: - Copying music from multiple provided sources, both audio and on paper (among them, detailed instructions will be provided as a guideline). - Synthesizing said sources ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Light Board Operator/Programmer – Basic Crew

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Light Board Operator/Programmer for a seasonal position at NY City Center Stage One. For over forty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC produces eight plays annually in Broadway's restored Samuel J.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Board Operator/Programmer – Basic Crew

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Sound Board Operator/Programmer for a seasonal position at MTC’s NY City Center Stage One. For over forty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC produces eight plays annually between Broadway's restored... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: A Nice Indian Boy

A chance encounter brings Naveen Gavaskar face-to-face with the man of his dreams: Keshav, a Bollywood-loving, Marathi-speaking Hindu, ready to fall in love. As the two hit it off, Naveen recognizes he’s met someone that would check almost all of his parents’ boxes. When Naveen finally brings Keshav to dinner, Naveen’s family learns of a detail that was overlooked – Keshav is White, and raised by Indian foster parents who adopted him. This vibrant and touching intercultural rom-com explores the... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: BASIC SET DESIGN HELP FOR CHARITY BENEFIT!

Seeking some set design/building advice/assistance for a two-week benefit performance of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles'. Forum's set is rather basic - there are no set changes or scene changes of any kind; three stationary flats, essentially evenly spaced. The script describes each of the three houses as two levels; this is mostly for slamming door-type gags famous from this 60s vaudeville era. The center/main house is really the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Position Summary Reporting to the board of directors as a co-leader alongside the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will be responsible for the business operations of the organization, and the leader of its financial and strategic planning for its evolving business model. This will include overseeing all aspects of STC’s administrative operations, including financial management, labor relations, facilities management and construction, community engagement, and contributed and earned re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to prod... (more)