Not Approved For Cancer Treatment to Open at The New York Theater Festival

This May, FORGOTTEN ARTIST PRODUCTIONS is set to present the one-act play NOT APPROVED FOR CANCER TREATMENT, written and directed by Michael Thomas Cain, as part of 2022 Spring/Summerfest at the New York Theater Festival (NYC). The theatre production features Chaz McCormack as Tim, Gloria S. Jung as Donna, and Eureka Nakano Grimes as the Doctor. The show is to take place at Teatro Latea in The Clemente, 107 Suffolk Street (btw Rivington & Delancey), New York, New York 10002.

Not Approved for Cancer Treatment plays on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM, and Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM. Tickets are $25 (General Seating) or $45 (VIP Seating).

"Not Approved For Cancer Treatment" follows an elderly man, with his wife of 50 years, who finds out from his doctor that he has cancer. A new treatment has been discovered that cures all cancer, but the FDA will not approve it for cancer treatment, which means Medicare will not pay for it. The couple could pay out of pocket, but they cannot afford to, forcing them to choose a more common treatment that may or may not work.

Forgotten Artist Productions is a production company based in New York that develops and produces creative and artistic work and projects for theatre and film. FAP has produced critically acclaimed plays and award winning films such as WHERE ART LIVES (theatre), 15 MINUTES WITH ELLEN (theatre), "Eliminated" (theatre and short film), "Jordey The Movie" (short film), "Thumb Wrestler" (short film), and "Jazz John" (short film).

Danielle Boss of Drama Queens Reviews says this about Fifteen Minutes with Ellen, produced by Forgotten Artist Productions and directed by Michael Thomas Cain, "This prophetic play is important for all to see with its mesmerizing characters, riveting storyline, and remarkable performances that move you to tears...truly a special and unique play that you really do not want to miss."