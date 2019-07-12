North American Tour Of ANASTASIA Year Two Dates Announced

Celebrating resounding critical acclaim across the country having played to sold-out houses during the last season, it was announced today that the North American tour of ANASTASIA will be back for a second year on the road!

Beginning performances in San Diego this October, ANASTASIA will be visitng more than 25 cites including Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.anastasiabroadway.com.

"It's just incredible how much love visitors have shown for ANASTASIA over the last four years," said Dan Hinde of Stage Entertainment. "We're so excited to introduce her story to new and returning audiences across America and all across the globe."

"Anya's journey across America this last season has been an extraordinary experience for the entire company," said producer Tom Kirdahy. "We are thrilled to share the sweeping score, gorgeous designs, and story of one strong young woman's journey to discover home, love and family in our second year across North America."

The ANASTASIA North American Tour, Year Two tour stops:

2019

San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre, October 1 - October 6

Los Angeles, CA - Pantages Theatre, October 8 - October 27

Tempe, AZ - Gammage Auditorium, October 29 - November 3

Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center, November 5 - November 17

Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall, November 19 - November 24

Toronto, Canada - Ed Mirish Theatre, Dec 3, 2019 - Jan 12, 2020

2020

Hartford, CT - The Bushnell January 14 - January 19

Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre, January 21 - January 26

Columbus, OH - Ohio Theatre, January 28 - February 2

Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square, February 4 - February 23

Des Moines, IA - Civic Center, February 25 - March 1

Oklahoma City, OK - Music Hall, March 3 - March 8

FayeDeville, AR - Walton Arts Center, March 10 - March 15

Louisville, KY - Kentucky Center for the Arts, March 17 - March 22

Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre, March 24 - April 5

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center, April 7 - April 12

New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre, April 14 - April 19

Jacksonville, FL - Times Union Center, April 21 - April 26

CharloDe, NC - Ovens Auditorium, April 28 - May 3

Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo - May 5 - May 10

Cincinnat, OH - Aronoff Center, May 12 - May 24

Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre, May 26 - May 31

Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre, June 2 - June 7

Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center, June 9 - June 14

Seadle, OR - Paramount Theatre, June 16 - June 21

Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium, June 23 - June 28

Boston, MA - Opera House, July 7 - July 19

Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre, July 21 - July 26

Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre, July 28 - August 2

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragfime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex- aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

ANASTASIA completed its two-year Broadway run on March 31, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre. The new musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway after opening in April 2017, in additoin to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart- racing "My Petersburg."

The creatve team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.





