Norman Lear Joins The Cast Of The Original ONE DAY AT A TIME For A Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Reunion Will Take Place on July 30th at 8 PM ET

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that television legend Norman Lear will bring the cast of the original "One Day At A Time" together for a special reunion on "Stars in the House" LIVE Thursday, July 30th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Lear and producer Patricia Fass Palmer will join the Romano sisters, otherwise known as Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips; Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath), and Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris) to share favorite stories from life on the set of one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 70s and 80s in support of The Actors Fund. Fans will be able to ask the questions they've been pondering for the last 35 years in real time, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read by the stars on air. And of course, like every episode of "Stars in The House," there will be LIVE music!

"One Day At A Time" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including classic TV shows and films like "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

