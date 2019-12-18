Norm Lewis and Faith Prince Will Lead 42ND STREET at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Norm Lewis and Faith Prince are set to star in 42nd Street at Lyric Opera of Chicago, May 29-June 21, 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The story of 42nd Street centers on a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her home in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to audition for the new Broadway show Pretty Lady, staged by notorious director Julian Marsh. When leading lady Dorothy Brock breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and rises from chorus girl to star status overnight.

The show includes songs such as "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're in the Money," "You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me," "Sunny Side to Every Situation," "Young and Healthy," and the famed title song, in a high-energy, new-to-Chicago production, featuring members of the Lyric Orchestra and Chorus.

The show's creative team includes Stephen Mear - Director & Choreographer, Peter McKintosh - Set & Costume Designer, Chris Davey - Lighting Designer, and Mark Grey - Sound Designer.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.lyricopera.org/productions/2019-20/42nd-street/.

Norm Lewis was recently seen in the NBC television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live. He most recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, LES MISERABLES, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in LES MISERABLES and LES MISERABLES: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as 'Ms. Adelaide' in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in the musical, Disaster!, for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible 'Miss Hannigan' in the Broadway revival of Annie. In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Bells Are Ringing (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nick & Nora (Outer Critics Circle Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Little Me, The Dead, andNoises Off. She also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion and in the national tour of the Broadway hit, Billy Elliot.





