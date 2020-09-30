Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara & More Will Take Part in Keep Music Alive Gala
The event will take place October 15 (7pm ET).
Keep Music Alive, the music education non-profit organization, today announced its Keep Music Alive Virtual Gala- a free event to celebrate incredible teachers and donors for their work in 2019-20, and look ahead to school year 2020-21. The evening will feature special appearances and performances from a line up of incredible guest artists, key words from ETM leadership, and hear directly from our teachers and students in the classroom.
The event will take place October 15 (7pm ET). Guest artists will include the incomparable Quincy Jones, Broadway legends Norm Lewis & Kelli O'Hara, Grammy-winning folk-rock artist Marc Cohn, and internationally-renowned violinist Joshua Bell.
All funds raised during the campaign, will go to support music education in NYC schools that need it most for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Music matters. In times of crisis, music heals, soothes, and allows us to continue to grow emotionally and academically. Now more than ever, we need to keep music alive.
Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the value of music. Our goal is to inspire more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
Steps on Broadway Announces Passing of Founder Carol Paumgarten
Steps on Broadway, the internationally recognized dance training center, announced today that its Founder, Carol Paumgarten, passed away on Thursday e...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....