Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara & More Will Take Part in Keep Music Alive Gala

The event will take place October 15 (7pm ET).

Keep Music Alive, the music education non-profit organization, today announced its Keep Music Alive Virtual Gala- a free event to celebrate incredible teachers and donors for their work in 2019-20, and look ahead to school year 2020-21. The evening will feature special appearances and performances from a line up of incredible guest artists, key words from ETM leadership, and hear directly from our teachers and students in the classroom.

The event will take place October 15 (7pm ET). Guest artists will include the incomparable Quincy Jones, Broadway legends Norm Lewis & Kelli O'Hara, Grammy-winning folk-rock artist Marc Cohn, and internationally-renowned violinist Joshua Bell.

All funds raised during the campaign, will go to support music education in NYC schools that need it most for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Music matters. In times of crisis, music heals, soothes, and allows us to continue to grow emotionally and academically. Now more than ever, we need to keep music alive.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the value of music. Our goal is to inspire more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You